Miami ranks 4th in total penalties

False Start was the most common penalty (18).

was the most common penalty (18). Holding, Defensive Pass Interference the second most called (11).

the second most called (11). Robert Hunt was overall the most penalized player (9). Kader Kohou was the most penalized player on defense (7).

Actual NFL Average Difference 2022 Dolphins 111 (4th) 93 18

Overall, how did penalties impact Miami in 2022?Miami had very limited margin for error last season to win games. Injuries, lack of turnovers, and penalties all played a role in stymying better Dolphins success. Let’s take a peek at penalties.Miami had an overall -2 point scoring differential this season, so any offense drive stalled or defense extended due to untimely penalties impacted games. Better coaching and player discipline is needed to help penalty impact regress back to mean.Miami was the 4th most penalized team in the NFL this season with 111 penalties resulting in a loss of 881 yards. On average, Miami had one more penalty and six more penalty yards per game than their opponent.Penalties are generally the result oforto gain advantage over the opponent.As more players become comfortable in their role and new system, and as coaching skills expand, Miami will see overall improvement in 2023, resulting in more wins.Expand,