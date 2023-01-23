 Miami ranks 4th in total penalties | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami ranks 4th in total penalties

Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
347
Reaction score
1,153
Location
Midwest
Overall, how did penalties impact Miami in 2022?

Miami had very limited margin for error last season to win games. Injuries, lack of turnovers, and penalties all played a role in stymying better Dolphins success. Let’s take a peek at penalties.

Tight games with few game-changing turnovers
Miami had an overall -2 point scoring differential this season, so any offense drive stalled or defense extended due to untimely penalties impacted games. Better coaching and player discipline is needed to help penalty impact regress back to mean.

When penalties called more important than how many
Miami was the 4th most penalized team in the NFL this season with 111 penalties resulting in a loss of 881 yards. On average, Miami had one more penalty and six more penalty yards per game than their opponent.

Penalties are generally the result of poor situational awareness or overcompensation to gain advantage over the opponent.
  • False Start was the most common penalty (18).
  • Holding, Defensive Pass Interference the second most called (11).
  • Robert Hunt was overall the most penalized player (9). Kader Kohou was the most penalized player on defense (7).
As more players become comfortable in their role and new system, and as coaching skills expand, Miami will see overall improvement in 2023, resulting in more wins.

ActualNFL AverageDifference
2022 Dolphins111 (4th)9318
Expand,
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
7,548
Reaction score
7,205
These numbers have to come way down. Needs to be a huge emphasis. On offense, get everybody on the same page. On defense, the DBs need to avoid panicking in coverage. Kohou should get better as he gains experience. On offense, no excuse for Hunt, that’s ridiculous. We did well with the scheme but we’ve got to get everyone lined up without errors.

Penalties provide hidden yardage that really hurts your effectiveness on any given drive. On offense, it’s tough to overcome 2nd and 15. On defense, it’s tough to stop the team on 1st and five or where you extend drives with a penalty on 3rd and 4.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
20,768
Reaction score
15,043
Location
South Carolina
Good thread.......thanks OP!

I think perspective is important. When I looked at this the areas I figured we were the worst in wasn't what I thought they were....

False Starts 18th most penalties in the NFL....so about the middle of the pack.

Offensive Holding 24th most penalties in the NFL, in the bottom tier.

 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
8,529
Reaction score
6,424
Location
Ellicott City, Maryland
The number of Delay of Games to me is the Biggest penalty with absolutely zero excuse for. Compounding that by the amount of TOs used to not take the Delay. That one is totally in control on Game day from the coaching staff.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
3,075
Reaction score
3,531
Miami151 said:
Overall, how did penalties impact Miami in 2022?

Miami had very limited margin for error last season to win games. Injuries, lack of turnovers, and penalties all played a role in stymying better Dolphins success. Let’s take a peek at penalties.

Tight games with few game-changing turnovers
Miami had an overall -2 point scoring differential this season, so any offense drive stalled or defense extended due to untimely penalties impacted games. Better coaching and player discipline is needed to help penalty impact regress back to mean.

When penalties called more important than how many
Miami was the 4th most penalized team in the NFL this season with 111 penalties resulting in a loss of 881 yards. On average, Miami had one more penalty and six more penalty yards per game than their opponent.

Penalties are generally the result of poor situational awareness or overcompensation to gain advantage over the opponent.
  • False Start was the most common penalty (18).
  • Holding, Defensive Pass Interference the second most called (11).
  • Robert Hunt was overall the most penalized player (9). Kader Kohou was the most penalized player on defense (7).
As more players become comfortable in their role and new system, and as coaching skills expand, Miami will see overall improvement in 2023, resulting in more wins.

ActualNFL AverageDifference
2022 Dolphins111 (4th)9318
Expand,
Click to expand...
I hope so. Some of those penalties cost us I would say 2-3 wins as I remember them being in key play in critical moments, either negating a completion on 3rd and long for example or wiping out a good run our catch on 3rd down. A few plays come to mind that we’re really instrumental in determining the outcome of the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom