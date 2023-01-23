Miami ranks 4th in total penalties

Overall, how did penalties impact Miami in 2022?
Miami had very limited margin for error last season to win games. Injuries, lack of turnovers, and penalties all played a role in stymying better Dolphins success. Let’s take a peek at penalties.
Tight games with few game-changing turnovers
Miami had an overall -2 point scoring differential this season, so any offense drive stalled or defense extended due to untimely penalties impacted games. Better coaching and player discipline is needed to help penalty impact regress back to mean.
When penalties called more important than how many
Miami was the 4th most penalized team in the NFL this season with 111 penalties resulting in a loss of 881 yards. On average, Miami had one more penalty and six more penalty yards per game than their opponent.
Penalties are generally the result of poor situational awareness or overcompensation to gain advantage over the opponent.
- False Start was the most common penalty (18).
- Holding, Defensive Pass Interference the second most called (11).
- Robert Hunt was overall the most penalized player (9). Kader Kohou was the most penalized player on defense (7).
|Actual
|NFL Average
|Difference
|2022 Dolphins
|111 (4th)
|93
|18