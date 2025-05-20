Miami reaches out to Asante Samuel

"In their continued search for veteran cornerback help, the Dolphins have called to inquire about former Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas standout and Los Angeles Chargers free agent Asante Samuel Jr., according to a league source. The Dolphins also remain in contact with former Bills starter Rasul Douglas, who rejected a previous Miami offer after a visit earlier this month."



"The Dolphins — who are trying to trade Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey — have not made an offer to Samuel and have not brought him in for a visit, a source said. But the Dolphins have conveyed interest and said they want to keep tabs on his recovery from neck surgery and want to remain in touch. If something materializes with the Dolphins and Samuel, it likely would happen in July. Samuel Jr., 25, underwent neck surgery in April and has a check-up scheduled in early July, after which he will meet with several teams. ESPN said he will be available to play this season. The Saints brought him in for a visit earlier this offseason."



