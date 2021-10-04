Miami signing Austin Reiter

cuzinvinny
Ari Meirov
@MySportsUpdate
Source: #Dolphins are planning to sign center Austin Reiter off the #Saints practice squad. Miami starting center Michael Deiter is dealing with a foot and quad injury and was recently placed on IR. So Miami adds an experienced center who started 28 games the last two seasons.
OMG Flores must of hit his head on something and actual veteran
