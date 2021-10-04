 Miami signing Austin Reiter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami signing Austin Reiter

cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Ari Meirov
@MySportsUpdate

Source: #Dolphins are planning to sign center Austin Reiter off the #Saints practice squad. Miami starting center Michael Deiter is dealing with a foot and quad injury and was recently placed on IR. So Miami adds an experienced center who started 28 games the last two seasons.


OMG Flores must of hit his head on something and actual veteran


 
Last edited:
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Word from Joshua Brisco, publisher of SI Fan Nation sister site Arrowhead Report, is that Reiter is a middle-of-the-pack center who relies a lot more on finesse than power.

His work in pass protection earned high grades from Pro Football Focus, which ranked him third among all centers over the past three seasons.

Another Move on Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are signing veteran center Austin Reiter off the New Orleans practice squad
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

YorkshirePhin said:
Austin Powers would improve our OL
Auston Powers hmmmm, does he have any experience ?

Like the fact of adding experienced and someone we actually have heard of instead of another hasbeen......
Experience alone makes this a good deal for us.

LOL holding the guy was in the superbowl against him.......Sounds like something Flores might think up..
 
Last edited:
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Well a lineman who can actually block.......something new in Miami!
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

If he doesn't contribute on game days, perhaps he can be a good influence in the locker room and on the practice field. They need some veterans to get in their ear and show them how to play at the NFL level.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Yep. Pass protection is a good thing. Yep.

schwing GIF
 
A

Austin Tatious

cuzinvinny said:
Auston Powers hmmmm, does he have any experience ?

Like the fact of adding experienced and someone we actually have heard of instead of another hasbeen......
Experience alone makes this a good deal for us.

LOL holding the guy was in the superbowl against him.......Sounds like something Flores might think up..
I am one Austin you don't want at center. Trust me on that. Unless you want a fifty something lawyer who likes to talk. Full disclosure, I may have a dad bod.
 
