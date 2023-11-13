Miami signs Anthony Schwartz to Practice Squad

MARINO1384
Dolphins to sign Anthony Schwartz to practice squad
The Dolphins are adding another speedster to the mix as they return from their bye week.
4.27 40, former record holder of fastest under 18 time with a 10.15 100 meter dash. Former track star and 3rd round pick. Maybe McDaniel can work his magic and we can finally get some speed on the field to open things up a little.