 Miami signs Anthony Schwartz to Practice Squad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami signs Anthony Schwartz to Practice Squad

MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
7,379
Reaction score
8,552
Age
33
Location
CT
www.nbcsports.com

Dolphins to sign Anthony Schwartz to practice squad

The Dolphins are adding another speedster to the mix as they return from their bye week.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

4.27 40, former record holder of fastest under 18 time with a 10.15 100 meter dash. Former track star and 3rd round pick. Maybe McDaniel can work his magic and we can finally get some speed on the field to open things up a little.
 
interesting....wonder if he is somekind of long term project....
 
MARINO1384 said:
www.nbcsports.com

Dolphins to sign Anthony Schwartz to practice squad

The Dolphins are adding another speedster to the mix as they return from their bye week.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

4.27 40, former record holder of fastest under 18 time with a 10.15 100 meter dash. Former track star and 3rd round pick. Maybe McDaniel can work his magic and we can finally get some speed on the field to open things up a little.
Click to expand...

Any time Miami signs someone to the PS, my first thought in ST. That's an easy place to train newbies and a place of need
 
MARINO1384 said:
www.nbcsports.com

Dolphins to sign Anthony Schwartz to practice squad

The Dolphins are adding another speedster to the mix as they return from their bye week.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

4.27 40, former record holder of fastest under 18 time with a 10.15 100 meter dash. Former track star and 3rd round pick. Maybe McDaniel can work his magic and we can finally get some speed on the field to open things up a little.
Click to expand...
"finally get some speed", man, we are already loaded with speed but the more the merrier
 
Has potential. If I remember his college time, his hands were questionable.
 
artdnj said:
"finally get some speed", man, we are already loaded with speed but the more the merrier
Click to expand...
Simpsons Thats The Joke GIF
 
nothing to lose by bringing him in......has unrealized potential and I don’t see how he'd get on the 53, lets alone actually play this year but maybe next year he could get a chance in TC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom