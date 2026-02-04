 Miami signs WR Terrence Marshall Jr. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami signs WR Terrence Marshall Jr.

Player Info

  • Height
    6-2
  • Weight
    200
  • Arms
    32 3/4
  • Hands
    9 1/2
  • Experience
    5
  • College
    LSU
  • Age
    25
  • Hometown
    Bossier City, LA
 
Worth a shot. Good measurables and managed to get 13 TDs alongside Jefferson and Chase at LSU and then averaged 100+ yds and 1+ TD a game the next year. Not sure why he has failed to this point. In looking at Wikipedia to see if there was an injury explanation I noticed that his uncle was Joe Delaney. For the "kids" who weren't around then, Delaney rushed for 1100+ yards as a rookie for the Chiefs and after his second season drowned trying to save 3 kids from drowning. He couldn't swim but nonetheless went into the water to try to save them and ended up drowning.
 
Current roster of WR under the great saboteur Grier

Future roster of WR under Sullivan
 
