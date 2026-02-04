Miami signs WR Terrence Marshall Jr.

Worth a shot. Good measurables and managed to get 13 TDs alongside Jefferson and Chase at LSU and then averaged 100+ yds and 1+ TD a game the next year. Not sure why he has failed to this point. In looking at Wikipedia to see if there was an injury explanation I noticed that his uncle was Joe Delaney. For the "kids" who weren't around then, Delaney rushed for 1100+ yards as a rookie for the Chiefs and after his second season drowned trying to save 3 kids from drowning. He couldn't swim but nonetheless went into the water to try to save them and ended up drowning.