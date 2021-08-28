Miami still entertaining a trade for Watson?

buttonwood
Scout Team
Chatter builds of a potential Deshaun Watson trade - ProFootballTalk
As noted earlier this morning, decision time is coming for the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson. The options are few. The one that has seemed the least likely in recent weeks could be the one that happens. Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
I don’t believe this for a second. Florio must be dummy fishing