 Miami still entertaining a trade for Watson? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami still entertaining a trade for Watson?

buttonwood

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Chatter builds of a potential Deshaun Watson trade - ProFootballTalk

As noted earlier this morning, decision time is coming for the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson. The options are few. The one that has seemed the least likely in recent weeks could be the one that happens. Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I don’t believe this for a second. Florio must be dummy fishing
 
Watson got get his case solved..he is in a bad situation right now...
 
Got to love modern day media. Basically anyone can do it. From that article I only have one question what is a better source? The standard "from unnamed sources" or the one in this article "multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions". These people just make up **** anymore just for clicks.
 
Not a chance. Invented by the media and propagated by PFT tagging the Dolphins in every story remotely related to Watson.
 
