Miami will not win a Super Bowl until...

It is all about the offense. We have to have the right players and coaches. I am very skeptical. Hope to see a big improvement this year.
 
Parker-Fuller-Waddle-Wilson-Williams-Gesicki-Long is a very nice pass catching group, not sure what more you expected...
 
NBP81 said:
Parker-Fuller-Waddle-Wilson-Williams-Gesicki-Long is a very nice pass catching group, not sure what more you expected...
The coaching on offense is the biggest question mark for me, followed by the RBs.
 
Kebo said:
The coaching on offense is the biggest question mark for me, followed by the RBs.
I've only started 2 threads since I've been here, one of them was my pounding the table with my shoe post for Mike Mcdaniel, who along with Greg Roman is my favorite OC. We couldn't get him, but Flo chose continuity and experience over young and innovative. Studs and Godsey have worked with a large variety of offensive minds over the years, here's hoping they mesh the concepts and with each other. But it is a concern.
 
GreenDolphinSt said:
I've only started 2 threads since I've been here, one of them was my pounding the table with my shoe post for Mike Mcdaniel, who along with Greg Roman is my favorite OC. We couldn't get him, but Flo chose continuity and experience over young and innovative. Studs and Godsey have worked with a large variety of offensive minds over the years, here's hoping they mesh the concepts and with each other. But it is a concern.
It's only a concern until it's a concern.

Let it play out.
 
