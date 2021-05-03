Miami will not win a Super Bowl until...

Ok I said nothing and you said lessOk, make a post to say absolutely nothing...
good thing I didn't start my own thread to do so...Ok I said nothing and you said less
The coaching on offense is the biggest question mark for me, followed by the RBs.Parker-Fuller-Waddle-Wilson-Williams-Gesicki-Long is a very nice pass catching group, not sure what more you expected...
He's trying to say Tua sucksOk, make a post to say absolutely nothing...
I've only started 2 threads since I've been here, one of them was my pounding the table with my shoe post for Mike Mcdaniel, who along with Greg Roman is my favorite OC. We couldn't get him, but Flo chose continuity and experience over young and innovative. Studs and Godsey have worked with a large variety of offensive minds over the years, here's hoping they mesh the concepts and with each other. But it is a concern.The coaching on offense is the biggest question mark for me, followed by the RBs.
It's only a concern until it's a concern.I've only started 2 threads since I've been here, one of them was my pounding the table with my shoe post for Mike Mcdaniel, who along with Greg Roman is my favorite OC. We couldn't get him, but Flo chose continuity and experience over young and innovative. Studs and Godsey have worked with a large variety of offensive minds over the years, here's hoping they mesh the concepts and with each other. But it is a concern.
I just want us to dominate like we used to.Keto you are too negative.