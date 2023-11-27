Miami wins division with 3 more wins and any Bills loss…

If Bills lose just one more game the best they can finish is 10-7. If Miami wins three more games they can’t go worse than 11-6.
This is still a long road ahead, but with Commanders on the road then Titans and Jets in Miami on the docket it feels very real.
Granted it’s Miami, but it’s the best position we’ve been in for a long time.
