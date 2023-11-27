 Miami wins division with 3 more wins and any Bills loss… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami wins division with 3 more wins and any Bills loss…

If Bills lose just one more game the best they can finish is 10-7. If Miami wins three more games they can’t go worse than 11-6.

This is still a long road ahead, but with Commanders on the road then Titans and Jets in Miami on the docket it feels very real.

Granted it’s Miami, but it’s the best position we’ve been in for a long time.
 
we could conceivably win the division at home against the paper planes
 
I'm trying to do the math on how old I was when Miami last won the Division. Give me a minute <...insert Jeopardy theme here...>

Oh my God! My facial hair finally came in that year.
 
Never would've guessed 12 weeks in, Buffalo would be in the 10 seed...crazy stuff.
 
And of course date would send the Bills to Kansas City after their bye. M
Before hosting the Cowboys.
 
I had just posted this in the Sunday game thread. I still can’t believe it.
 
Trying not to get ahead of myself but could have this wrapped a week before Christmas. It's long overdue.
 
