Miami works out Canadian QB

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 41,457
- Reaction score
- 121,546
- Location
- New Jersey
hahahahaha.. I like it, lets sign ever qb from every practise squad, didnt get drafted.. hell even if its just some nerd whos good at throwing it on madden, if we get everyone of them, ones gotta land surely.Sign him, then sign a half dozen more QBs. If we have 10 QBs maybe we find a diamond in the rough.
hahahahaha.. I like it, lets sign ever qb from every practise squad, didnt get drafted.. hell even if its just some nerd whos good at throwing it on madden, if we get everyone of them, ones gotta land surely.
like playin d4 or games with similar loot system, just force the rng.. its fool proof
Who knows...Maybe Aikman and Marino?I'm genuinely curious who worked him out. We don't currently have a coaching staff.