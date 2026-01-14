 Miami works out Canadian QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami works out Canadian QB

Don't know much about him, except that he was in the Packers camp. He's 6'5, almost 230 lbs and is supposed to have a strong arm. Definitely worth taking a look at. The Fins are going to need to identify some of these cheap "acorns" to bring in and compete.
 
MrChadRico said:
Sign him, then sign a half dozen more QBs. If we have 10 QBs maybe we find a diamond in the rough.
hahahahaha.. I like it, lets sign ever qb from every practise squad, didnt get drafted.. hell even if its just some nerd whos good at throwing it on madden, if we get everyone of them, ones gotta land surely.
like playin d4 or games with similar loot system, just force the rng.. its fool proof
 
zechs said:
hahahahaha.. I like it, lets sign ever qb from every practise squad, didnt get drafted.. hell even if its just some nerd whos good at throwing it on madden, if we get everyone of them, ones gotta land surely.

like playin d4 or games with similar loot system, just force the rng.. its fool proof
like playin d4 or games with similar loot system, just force the rng.. its fool proof
Doc Brown GIF by Back to the Future Trilogy
 
I like how they are looking at tall strong arm QBs. No more smurfs
 
Our 2026 team is going to have a lot of players like this on our roster.
 
So I looked into this article on their website and this happened last month before Sully came into the GM position. Likely a champ Kelly move.
 
