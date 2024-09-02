Miami's '24 record . . . by opponents

fansinceGWilson
New season. what do Miami's opponent's think of the Fins? well, how about 6-7-2 with 2 unknowns. For the record, if an opponent's fans seem close to evenly split between W/L, I call that a tie. In the case of HOU and CLE, there are very few posts with predictions, so I call that unknown.
Given all that, Miami's wins - TEN, NEx2, IND, ARI, NYJ (once).
Losses - BUFx2, LAR, LV, GB, NYJ (once), SF
Tie - JAX, SEA
I don't think it's unreasonable to say either HOU and/or CLE see their games as wins.
A common thread is Miami's (Mcd's O is easy to figure out and 'all we have to do' is throw off timing. 2nd, get pressure up the middle.
