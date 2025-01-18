 Miami's culture is soft -- so says Poyer's wife | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami's culture is soft -- so says Poyer's wife

fin007

fin007

Provost at Hardball University
Club Member
Joined
Dec 30, 2021
Messages
3,526
Reaction score
6,127
Age
115
Location
Proxima Centauri
sports.yahoo.com

Wife of Dolphins safety says team's immaturity was 'like a plague'

There have been many critics of Mike McDaniel's handling of the Miami Dolphins locker room since head coach admitted after the season that he struggled to discipline the team and fining players "didn't move the needle." Among the many who say the team has a culture
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

A player will not directly say it so sometimes wives have to say it. :munch:
 
When a wife has to comment.....**** off. Seriously. Not sure who owns the embarrassed tag on that one. Let's sign her. She might play better than her doormat hubby.
 
fin007 said:
sports.yahoo.com

Wife of Dolphins safety says team's immaturity was 'like a plague'

There have been many critics of Mike McDaniel's handling of the Miami Dolphins locker room since head coach admitted after the season that he struggled to discipline the team and fining players "didn't move the needle." Among the many who say the team has a culture
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

A player will not directly say it so sometimes wives have to say it. :munch:
Click to expand...
Bad look on Poyer if the wife is saying it...not that it wasn't obvious already.
 
I didn’t see soft mentioned…….just immature

Need more mature players, like her husband
 
Miami Matt said:
I wouldnt say Poyer exactly lit it up this season...
Click to expand...
How many big plays did he make? Might cost us the Bills game up there. I guess he is soft also.

Hi and Ramsey were supposed to set that tone beginning of year they said and I guess didn’t.

Campbell sure wasn’t one of those soft guys nor was Sieler.
 
We are considered soft ,on Mcafee today they have said over and over again how soft we are
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom