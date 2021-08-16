Miami's record by opponents

fansinceGWilson
Super Donator
Club Member
I've done this the last couple of years. I've gone to the fan forum for each of Miami's '21 opponents and looked at their season predictions. I don't use this as an alternative predictor - I use this as a sign of respect Miami has earned from opponents. Nonetheless, I find it interesting.
For '21, opponents have Miami as 5-11 with one game a toss up. Wins are by Jets and Pats (both see a 1-1 split), Jax, Hou, Car. ATL fans are about evenly split. All the others predcit a win against Miami, although a few are by 3 pts. Some comments - Maimi's D is overrated, TT will struggle, OL is unsettled, new OC
For '21, opponents have Miami as 5-11 with one game a toss up. Wins are by Jets and Pats (both see a 1-1 split), Jax, Hou, Car. ATL fans are about evenly split. All the others predcit a win against Miami, although a few are by 3 pts. Some comments - Maimi's D is overrated, TT will struggle, OL is unsettled, new OC