Miami's record by opponents

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
9,107
8,973
I've done this the last couple of years. I've gone to the fan forum for each of Miami's '21 opponents and looked at their season predictions. I don't use this as an alternative predictor - I use this as a sign of respect Miami has earned from opponents. Nonetheless, I find it interesting.

For '21, opponents have Miami as 5-11 with one game a toss up. Wins are by Jets and Pats (both see a 1-1 split), Jax, Hou, Car. ATL fans are about evenly split. All the others predcit a win against Miami, although a few are by 3 pts. Some comments - Maimi's D is overrated, TT will struggle, OL is unsettled, new OC
 
nick1

nick1

Jan 22, 2004
27,411
7,873
FL
Meh doesn’t really matter. I expect teams to underrate us because they don’t like Tua
 
F

FinFaninSeattle

Jul 30, 2019
138
148
46
Bothell
Easy schedule but yeah…5 to 7 wins seems likely. Somehow Grier has been the GM for five years but has idiots like Cowherd believing we’re in the middle of a rebuild.
 
