Miami's record by opponents

I've done this the last couple of years. I've gone to the fan forum for each of Miami's '21 opponents and looked at their season predictions. I don't use this as an alternative predictor - I use this as a sign of respect Miami has earned from opponents. Nonetheless, I find it interesting.



For '21, opponents have Miami as 5-11 with one game a toss up. Wins are by Jets and Pats (both see a 1-1 split), Jax, Hou, Car. ATL fans are about evenly split. All the others predcit a win against Miami, although a few are by 3 pts. Some comments - Maimi's D is overrated, TT will struggle, OL is unsettled, new OC