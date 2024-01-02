Miami's Smoke And Mirrors Offense - What It Means For Tua And His Contract

To be clear to the Tu-Anons, I think Tua is good and none of this post will claim he stinks. The question is how good is he, and how much should he get paid especially if you want the team to be good and win a Super Bowl. This post will not be short either. If into sound-bytes, like "Chubb got hurt," this post is not for you.



Which good defense has this offense run out of the stadium this year? Lowering the bar, which good defense has this offense looked good against this year?



I cannot think of one. Perhaps maybe the Jets, but the Jets had no QB, the team was out of it, and the vaunted Jets D was already no-showing at the time they played the Dolphins, and giving up points to a fair bit of opposition. In the first Jets game where the Dolphins put up points (including the defense scoring), Tua’s QB rating was only 78. In the 2nd Jets game, their defense outright quit, and Miami’s defense was really what dominated the game.



Although balance is returning to some degree to the NFL, the rules and the game still grossly favor offense. The rule of thumb has been even the good defenses have trouble stopping the good offenses. This is how it has been for about the last 10 years. When KC was dominant, nobody could stop their offense. Same thing for the Bengals recent run under Burrow.



The Miami defense is meant to be pretty good. I was told, since Ramsey came back, the best in the NFL. Baltimore just went through them like a hot knife through butter, and ran them right out of the building. So a great offense can still dominate a good or great defense. At the same time, we could barely do anything against Baltimore with their whole secondary injured.



I do not recall Miami doing that this year to anyone good. In fact it has been more the opposite. Not against Dallas (although a nice drive at the end aided by a facemask). Not against the Titans where they failed badly at the end. Not against Baltimore, or Philadelphia on the road (who is not even that good), or KC, or Buffalo. Yup a lot of stinkers by our greatest show on turf. Which means they are not the greatest show on turf, because the greatest show does not tap out like this when it matters most.



Is it all smoke and mirrors? Do the bulk of the stats and the perception of offensive greatness come from the Chargers and Denver game early in the year? Is this merely a good offense, that really exploits bad defenses, but when push comes to shove against better and tougher and smarter teams, and on the road, is not all it is cracked up to be?



If I am right, and if nothing changes in the playoffs, they cannot give Tua the $50mm plus per year deal. Caving and doing this would be the easy thing to do, and typical of Grier and this organization, who seem to hand out money with little concern, like they did with oft-injured Chubb, sight unseen. Giving Tua $50mm plus per year, given the implications for the rest of the roster, would be signing up for 5 years of oscillating around .500, or worse. Even KC seemingly cannot get away with it, with Mahomes back there. Not working out for Philadelphia, the Bills, the Chargers, the Bengals or the Broncos either.



Further, if nothing changes in the playoffs, if the Dolphins hold firm on this one, and don’t want to give Tua the $50mm plus per year deal, who will? My guess nobody. Therefore if the Dolphins are smart, no need to negotiate against themselves. Hold firm. Keep the number in the mid 30’s. That is enough for Tua to live on, and frankly may still be too much money! Jared Goff is the comp. He got 4 years, $134mm. That seems to be the right deal give or take if nothing changes from here in the post-season.



If at all scoffing at the compare to Goff:

-Lions record versus Dolphins record is the same. That is after the Lions just got rooked by the refs against Dallas too. And they were on the road.

-Goff took his team to a Super Bowl. Tua has not won a playoff game.

-And the Rams, who ended up winning a Super Bowl, still determined Goff wasn’t good enough to get them to the promised land. Which is an indication of what the rest of the NFL might think about Tua. Arguably Tua has less in the way of measurables than Goff does. More injury prone, weaker arm, and shorter.

-There is no rush to do this deal. They still have Tua locked up next year. Unless there is a massive breakthrough this post-season where Tua really shines, I am not doing a deal, unless it is on really favorable terms.



Also all of those guys (Hurts, Burrow, Mahomes, Goff, Josh Allen, etc) made deep playoff runs, or got to or won SBs, and looked like they could carry their team, before they got their deal. The only who one who got the deal without any playoff success was Herbert, and that team has imploded (and is also now old and way over the cap).



So you cannot hand out these deals like candy just because. These deals are turning out not to even work for teams with QBs that have shown the ability to get it done. They just take too much away from the rest of the roster. Mahomes and KC this year are the perfect example, now that his contract has started to bite. And sorry, Tua is no Mahomes. Not even close.



Bottom line is simple. If Dolphins don't make a deep playoff run, and Tua doesn't look good leading them on a deep playoff run, he cannot get one of those deals. Period end of story.