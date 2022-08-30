 Miami's Top 100.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami's Top 100..

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,909
Reaction score
18,540
Waddle, Hill and Howard. Is that enough? I thought Holland might sneak in. I think he will after this season. Any others?

As an aside, I don't get Mac Jones making the list. He had a solid rookie season, no doubt. But anyone who watched New England knew they won on defense.

Any other picks that were surprising?
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,844
Reaction score
3,199
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
Mac lol. Holland will be top 40 this time next year. I don’t pay attention to this stuff much but it does help pass the time to our week one as kicking off the Pats
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,973
Reaction score
3,645
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Holland, Wilkins, Phillips have a shot to crack it this season.

Wilkins should have made it IMO this time around.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom