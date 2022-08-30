Miami's Top 100..

SF Dolphin Fan
Waddle, Hill and Howard. Is that enough? I thought Holland might sneak in. I think he will after this season. Any others?
As an aside, I don't get Mac Jones making the list. He had a solid rookie season, no doubt. But anyone who watched New England knew they won on defense.
Any other picks that were surprising?
