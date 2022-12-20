 Miami's Tua Tagovailoa gets more Pro Bowl votes than any other player | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami's Tua Tagovailoa gets more Pro Bowl votes than any other player

In a surprise, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa gets more Pro Bowl votes than any other player

The NFL announced Tagovailoa got 306,861 Pro Bowl votes from the fans, which was the most of any player and easily the most among quarterbacks. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill was second with 293,679 votes, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was third with 271,541 votes. The top NFC quarterback was Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles with 215,634. Hurts is the favorite to win NFL MVP. Mahomes is second.
 
