Miami's Youth Movement Starting to Show Positive Signs

It's been a rough season, but the last several games have been a good sign for Miami's draft, and the youth movement in general.



Gordon has consistently picked up the tough short yardage, and had a nice touchdown reception from Tua against Atlanta. He's starting to get more involved in the offense, and looks like the perfect complement to Achane.



Grant has made plays in the backfield the last three weeks, after being nearly invisible early in the season.



Savaiinaea has some gnarly tape in pass protection, but he has helped open up some significant space in the run game. He's looking better the last few games.



The Trader pass break-up was a phenomenal play. Marshall looks to be coming back, after winning a starting corner job in preseason.



Paul has been decent to good after taking over full-time from Armstead at the all important left tackle position.



After a very good second half of the season as a rookie, Robinson hasn't shown much in year two. Hopefully, he'll get going.



It's fair to compare this with other teams, but at least we are currently seeing improvement from young players.