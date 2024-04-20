Mic drop Kay. I want to see him become more athletic and show the ability to extend more plays. Also getting rid of his couple of passes that he forces unnecessarily. Tua has been masking a below average offensive line with how he gets the ball out quickly. If he has a better line I would hope that he felt more comfortable and confident to hold the ball longer and go through his progressions. You can’t deny his accuracy and anticipation. You also can’t deny his ability to improve on his weaknesses. First it was his deep ball then it was his durability. Now he is working on his athleticism and I have no doubt that he will improve upon it.