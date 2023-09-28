 Micah Intentions For Hill | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Micah Intentions For Hill

MrChadRico said:
And if this happens he should be suspended for 8 games without pay. Head hunting bullshit should be dealt with, with the heaviest of hands. F*** this guy!
Guys this is normal talking shit football talk
 
Hill will say... "You have to catch me first and I think a linebacker, especially a pass rushing linebacker is lucky to get one or two shots at tackling me per game. Maybe on a reverse, jet sweep or hitch pass. We ain't gonna cross paths enough for me to worry about it. Micah needs to be worried about what his secondary is gonna do against us, how he's going to deal with our running game or how's he going to deal with us getting the ball out of Tua's hands in 2 seconds."
 
