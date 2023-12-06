 Micah Parsons believes that he can be Tyreek Hill's QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Micah Parsons believes that he can be Tyreek Hill's QB

I live near Harrisburg, where MP went to schoool, maybe 45 mins. Stories have floated around about Micah. I won't repeat them because it's hearsay and I don't want to say too much out of turn, but comments like these don't seem out of character for him.
 
Are You Afraid Of The Dark Poke GIF by Nickelodeon
 
The Bopkin said:
Likewise. My Kid went to PSU and has stories. Micah has….character issues. Shut up and play ball Micah. You don’t have the intellect to be taken seriously off the field.

And piss on PSU- (can’t help it, went to Pitt 😀)
 
He's got a big fat mouth that's been taking shots at us and particularly Tua since the Pre-Season. Can't wait for Christmas Eve to shut him up!!!!
 
Reminds me of the new England defenders who openly state Tua does nothing special, after that just lost to Tua again.

Biggest loud mouth was Jackson who is winless against Tua also. Unless he played in that SanDiego game last year.

All Tua does is shred these teams. Whatever Micah, whatever.
 
