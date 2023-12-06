Micah Parsons believes that he can be Tyreek Hill's QB

MDFINFAN
Reach for the Stars
I believe he confidently poked the Niners too...didn't end well.Poking the Bear...
Well...he DID go to Penn State...Micah Parsons can suck my Dick.
It had to be said.
Likewise. My Kid went to PSU and has stories. Micah has….character issues. Shut up and play ball Micah. You don’t have the intellect to be taken seriously off the field.I live near Harrisburg, where MP went to schoool, maybe 45 mins. Stories have floated around about Micah. I won't repeat them because it's hearsay and I don't want to say too much out of turn, but comments like these don't seem out of character for him.