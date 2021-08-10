MICHAEL DIETER LOOKING FOR MORE INFO PLEASE

He is one player I have been wondering about for a while.

We didn't get Corey Linsley or any other big name C in F/A, didn't draft another C, so have been wondering if Dieter was able to make the step up to start for us.

So could others please enlighten on me [not much info half way around the planet] on how he is going?

Know he no 1 on the depth chart [see other thread] so has he stepped up or is Skura struggling in some way?

How have the exchanges gone between him and Tua?

Is he calling any adjustments to the blocking or line prior to snap?

His strength run or pass?



Hoping he is the answer as it gives us another young player in the line, so they can all grow and develop together. Gives us 2 years I believe on the cheap [rookie deal] and if resigned at the moment wouldn't cost a big number. Also come draft time next is one less position to have to use a high draft pick on is another benefit.