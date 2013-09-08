 **** Michigan Football **** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**** Michigan Football ****

I know there's more then just me and Chambers so come Michigan fans. Lets talk about our team.

81 players on the roster that are first or second year players. Another highly talented class coming in to include the #1 CB who is #2 player all around, the hands on favorite for the #1 DL who is also top 5 by all services, and battling Bama and LSU for the #1 RB and player. Brady Hoke is doing a tremendous job bringing in talent.

Big win over ND. Though the margin was 11 it could have easily been 16 if not for an ill advised pass by Devin Gardner. Not surprised by the ease they won this game. No reason they shouldn't be unbeaten going to Northwestern.

i dont think there is any doubt that Michigan is rapidly closing the gap between the SEC and Big Ten and within the next 2 years will be able to play with any team in the country. Go Blue.
 
**** 2013 Michigan Football ****

Michigan is getting a lot of love and well deserved recognition from the national media. Should be expected after kicking the Golden Shower Domers asses all over the field. They will be the team from the Big Ten that will be able to play with the SEC over the next couple of years. Brady Hoke is doing a great job in Ann Arbor.
 
Hoke doing a great job. I figured he'd do okay, but like most Michigan fans I didn't like the idea of him bringing all these people from San Diego State/Ball State, but they changed my minds.

I'll point to an interview they had with the WR Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Jeff Hecklinski when he got hired. He was asked about recruiting after being hired so late in the process and he said something a long the lines off "You have to roll up your sleeves and get the best guys you can. We have no choice but to work harder than ever." When Rich Rod got hired he basically said "this is a lost recruiting year."

These guys love recruiting while Rod hated it. These guys teach great fundamentals.

Northwestern, Penn State, and Michigan State are going to be tough (MSU cause of defense) but I think we can be undefeated going into The Game.
 
The kids seem to love playing for Brady as well. During the ND game you could see a very different contrast of personalities between Brady and Brain Kelly. After a turnover Kelly was showing angry and saying WTF while Brady is more encouraging. He employs the coaching forward technique which Scottie Bowman used and was so succeesful with.

Brady was the guy I hoped for when they hired Rod and I was ecstatic when they got it right 3 years later.
 
R&R Express said:
Nothing pleases me more than a Notre Dame loss. Now please destroy Ohio State for me too.
Click to expand...
I hate ND almost as much as Ohio State. What complicates that hate is they quit the rivalry. Please direct Al and the boys to beat the snot out of them each time they play.

I really hope that each ACC team that plays them pounds them in to oblivion.
 
MadDog 88 said:
I hate ND almost as much as Ohio State. What complicates that hate is they quit the rivalry. Please direct Al and the boys to beat the snot out of them each time they play.

I really hope that each ACC team that plays them pounds them in to oblivion.
Click to expand...

I know the feeling. Notre Dame and Florida, 2 ***** organizations running from rivalries they know they can't compete in anymore. Hell Florida's done it twice to us now. But I'm sure if Rich Rod and Randy Shannon were still running things they would be begging to continue the rivalry. Great to see 2 of the best up-and-coming coaches in Hoke and Golden leaving these rivalries with both middle fingers in the air.
 
It's funny, I said it last year and I stay by it, even if they were undefeated Notre Dame was not one of the best teams in the country. They had their toughest games at home last year, and road a strong senior class to an undefeated season.

As MGoBlog pointed out, the only time ND had any success running the ball was when Mattison basically dared them to run b going nickle and playing the LBs way off the LOS. When Michigan played a run defense, Kelly would try to beat them with the pass (including a horrible attempt at a WR screen).

I know the feeling. Notre Dame and Florida, 2 ***** organizations running from rivalries they know they can't compete in anymore. Hell Florida's done it twice to us now. But I'm sure if Rich Rod and Randy Shannon were still running things they would be begging to continue the rivalry. Great to see 2 of the best up-and-coming coaches in Hoke and Golden leaving these rivalries with both middle fingers in the air.
Click to expand...

Pretty much. I tried not to bash Rod too much while he was in Ann Arbor, but knowing how he ran things and how Hoke runs things it makes me pissed at Rod. Brady ain't exactly the best X's and O's guys but he's a great recruiter and great and fundamentals.
 
Notre Dame was highly overrated last year. They got lucky vs a bunch of ****ty teams like Purdue, BYU, and Pitt. Everyone outside of South Bend knew that was a gift NC to Alabama.
 
**** 2013 Michigan Football ****

Barely won that one. That was unexpected
 
**** 2013 Michigan Football ****

Wow. Never saw a Brady Hoke Michigan team so unprepared. Very, very lucky to get a win. Defense came up big on the final 2 plays. This should settle the dark horse NC contenders and Devin Gardner September Heisman talk. Bet coaches and players are far more focused on preparing for that powerhouse UConn Saturday night.
 
**** 2013 Michigan Football ****

Gulp, what a pathetic game by Michigan
Can't do any thing right
 
**** 2013 Michigan Football ****

Akron came up 2 yards short of end zone and now u conn comes 2 yards short of the 1st down.

Michigan is just squeaking by against teams they should be handling easily. They better wake up for the big ten teams coming up on the schedule
 
