 Mid round prospects… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mid round prospects…

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
18,617
Reaction score
37,117
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
Who are some of the potential 3rd/4th rounders you guys are liking? I have a few right now but the player that made me want to start this post was:

William and Mary LT Charles Grant. 6’4” 300 lbs.

tribeathletics.com

Charles Grant Selected to FCS ADA All-America Team - William & Mary Athletics

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary standout left tackle Charles Grant added another prestigious postseason honor to his long list of accolades with a selection to
tribeathletics.com tribeathletics.com

Been reading more and more about him and I’m really intrigued with him as potentially being our LG. He looks like a prototypical LT, just a bit smaller. Leaner frame but chiseled. Dominated the FCS level.

He was an all-state wrestler and not highly recruited for football but he’s an exceptional athlete with nice potential as a LG (and backup LT). He needs to gain some strength/mass but I think he’s more than capable of putting in that work.

He’ll be at the Senior Bowl so I’m hoping he stands out, or maybe I’m hoping he doesn’t?

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom