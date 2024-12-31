Mid round prospects…

The Ghost
Who are some of the potential 3rd/4th rounders you guys are liking? I have a few right now but the player that made me want to start this post was:
William and Mary LT Charles Grant. 6’4” 300 lbs.
Been reading more and more about him and I’m really intrigued with him as potentially being our LG. He looks like a prototypical LT, just a bit smaller. Leaner frame but chiseled. Dominated the FCS level.
He was an all-state wrestler and not highly recruited for football but he’s an exceptional athlete with nice potential as a LG (and backup LT). He needs to gain some strength/mass but I think he’s more than capable of putting in that work.
He’ll be at the Senior Bowl so I’m hoping he stands out, or maybe I’m hoping he doesn’t?
