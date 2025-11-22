Mid season mock

1st WR Chris Brazzell Tenn

2nd OT Trevor Goosby TX

3rd CB Keith Aubrey II AZ St

3rd TE Jack Endries TX

3rd FS Jalon Kilgore SC (I would play him at SS)

4th NB/FS Tao Johnson Utah

4th RG DJ Campbell TX (Holland comp pick)

5th TE Oscar Delp UGA

7th QB Joey Aguilar Tenn

7th RB Quintrevion Wisner TX

7th TE Jaren Kanak OU



Expect fringe FAs and some UDFAs at LB, pass rusher, DL and STs



I know there's a heavy tendency for TX offensive players but they're all high floor because of their experience in the system and familiarity with Ewers and the offense he executed for 3 seasons and high ceiling because of their athleticism.



Plus I think Manning and TX will have a rebound season next year and we're going to end up picking him in the middle of the first in 2027.



Miami's largest loss heading into 2026 will be Hill, no doubt. Chris Brazzell is the perfect complement to Waddle and gives Tua a tall target he can see down field. Joey Aguilar is worth it just simply because of the season he's having through his deep connection with Brazzell, his solid build and his willingness to take hits.



The TE room sucks and they're all on short term contracts, FAs or ERFAs, therefore the TE recurrency.



Brazell may end up the only instant starter but this is a foundational draft, adding depth and pitential development at most positions of need.