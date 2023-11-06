Midseason Record Expectations

Fin_Frenzy_84
Starter
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2008
- Messages
- 3,944
- Reaction score
- 416
Right before the season began. I seen a bunch of Dolphins fans give out their expectations of what our record should be before the bye week…
I don’t recall anyone expecting 7-2 or better. If anything I recall more people expecting 5-4 or 6-3 especially when factoring in Ramsey’s injury…
Now we are officially 6-3 heading into our bye week but there’s a bunch of fans already giving up on this team because of our losses to legit teams on the road…..
Basically every fan hoped we would be in this situation before the season began but now since we are here. A bunch of fans seem to be overreacting and acting like the sky is falling
