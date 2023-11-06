 Midseason Record Expectations | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Midseason Record Expectations

Fin_Frenzy_84

Fin_Frenzy_84

Starter
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
3,944
Reaction score
416
Right before the season began. I seen a bunch of Dolphins fans give out their expectations of what our record should be before the bye week…

I don’t recall anyone expecting 7-2 or better. If anything I recall more people expecting 5-4 or 6-3 especially when factoring in Ramsey’s injury…




Now we are officially 6-3 heading into our bye week but there’s a bunch of fans already giving up on this team because of our losses to legit teams on the road…..

Basically every fan hoped we would be in this situation before the season began but now since we are here. A bunch of fans seem to be overreacting and acting like the sky is falling 🤦‍♂️
 
Those aren't fans. Most are just people who find some sort of emotional fulfillment by bitching about everything. Place these keyboard warriors in any real action and they are curled up in fetal position whimpering for mommy. The others (some I respect) seemed to be extremely drunk when they posted.

And you are correct that pre-season, all of us would have been thrilled to have our record.
 
The regular season is completely irrelevant, that’s what college football fans don’t understand about this league. All that matters in the NFL is how you perform in the playoffs as a team, against quality opponents. Doesn’t look good right now, McDaniel and Tua have a lot of s*** to figure out because my boys on defense balled the f*** out today and it was wasted because of the offense. Still love X Howard and we better pay Christian Wilkins. Heart and soul of the defense.
 
Last edited:
TannDaMan17 said:
The regular season is completely irrelevant, that’s what college football fans don’t understand about this league. All that matters in the NFL is how you perform in the playoffs as a team, against quality opponents. Doesn’t look good right now, McDaniel and Tua have a lot of s*** to figure out because my boys on defense balled the f*** out today and it was wasted because of the offense. Still love X Howard and we better pay Christian Wilkins. Heart and soul of the defense.
Click to expand...

Did Wilkins play today?
 
You're right. The board is moderately overly optimistic after wins, and severely pessimistic after loses. I think I chimed in preseason predicting 6-3 at the bye. I thought between LA, Bills, Giants, Eagles, and KC, we'd go 2-3, and win the rest. Yes I thought the Chargers and Giants would be much better than they've been 😂. I think the Titans are tougher with Levis, and the Raiders are tougher with Josh McD gone (much), and the Jets are much better than I thought they'd be after Rogers achilles. None of these will be easier than Giants, or Panthers at home. But yes I'm OK (maybe not delighted) with 6-3 and healthy Tua.
 
Fin_Frenzy_84 said:
Right before the season began. I seen a bunch of Dolphins fans give out their expectations of what our record should be before the bye week…

I don’t recall anyone expecting 7-2 or better. If anything I recall more people expecting 5-4 or 6-3 especially when factoring in Ramsey’s injury…




Now we are officially 6-3 heading into our bye week but there’s a bunch of fans already giving up on this team because of our losses to legit teams on the road…..

Basically every fan hoped we would be in this situation before the season began but now since we are here. A bunch of fans seem to be overreacting and acting like the sky is falling 🤦‍♂️
Click to expand...
I don’t really think people are giving up on the team. People are frustrated.

And it always comes down to how we’ve arrived at 6-3. Would most people have accepted 6-3 after 9 games? Probably. But, we were 5-1. We’ve wasted opportunities. When you start 5-1, you begin to consider special things being possible. Then you get let down, as usual.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom