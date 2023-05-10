 Mike Clay’s NFL pass rush rankings… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike Clay’s NFL pass rush rankings…

T

The Ghost

Stamos
6. Miami
9. Buffalo
11. NYJ
17. Poo England.

Seems about right for us. Although I like our guys over the Eagles pass rushers.

Jets at 11 though? IDK, Matt Judon is better than that entire group.

Von Miller not expected to be healthy at the beginning of the season so maybe top 10 for that unit is ambitious.

There’s an interesting name high up on one of those top 10 teams.


3D7455B5-29FA-4E4C-AA35-ACDDB15482FC.png

Charles Harris.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

One or two injuries on any line can swing the rankings in a huge way.

But, we can be the top, especially with the Fangio juice.

Dallas has the opportunity to excel with Parsons dedicated to DE this year.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
I wonder if Myles Garrett finishes the season as a Brown.

I think they are a 4th place team with a $75M cap hole next year.

I could see him being up for sale come trade dead line when they are 3-5 or so.
 
