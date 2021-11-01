Mike Gesicki appreciation post!

This year has been all doom and gloom, rightfully so. But Mike Gesicki is awesome. And it goes far beyond just being one of the few good players. Watching him play, how he interacts with the referees, fights for calls and has gotten multiple late flags thrown from his reactions. How he celebrates big plays and gets the team excited and injects energy into a stagnant team. The leadership of him freaking out getting guys lined up, I know the fumble this week when he was in motion was detrimental but it was caused from him trying to help other guys. He is a bonafide superstar and one of the few players who have shown amazing development over when they came in the league. Mikey G will always be one of my favorite players