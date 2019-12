I think the Gesicki evolution this year has been fun to watch and good for us in the long term. I'm a Gesicki fan......



However, I think its fair for fans to have been disappointed in his performance last year. It was pretty disappointing and underwhelming. I do think he shows you what good coaching can do as well as Gesicki working on his game this off season.



He still needs to work on his blocking, but his pass receiving skills will just keep getting better.