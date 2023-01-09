Mike Glennon?

I don’t know what he looks like lately but McD has him on the roster. He is capable of passing the ball and has a ton of experience.

I bring him up because we all saw what Skylar did or should say what he didn’t do and looked very incapable and played scared



Not saying we have any chance to win with Glennon under center BUT wouldn’t we stand a better chance with him over Skylar? Skylar dropped back every time and wouldn’t deliver the ball, he panicked after his first read every time. I don’t think we’ll get that kind of play with Glennon because he’s beyond that inexperience

With our weapons I think Glennon stands a better chance than Skylar. I think a much better chance than Skylar.

You can say Skylar knows knows the playbook better but if you don’t attempt to deliver the ball, then what’s the use. Glennon will throw it