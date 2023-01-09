 Mike Glennon? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike Glennon?

I don’t know what he looks like lately but McD has him on the roster. He is capable of passing the ball and has a ton of experience.
I bring him up because we all saw what Skylar did or should say what he didn’t do and looked very incapable and played scared

Not saying we have any chance to win with Glennon under center BUT wouldn’t we stand a better chance with him over Skylar? Skylar dropped back every time and wouldn’t deliver the ball, he panicked after his first read every time. I don’t think we’ll get that kind of play with Glennon because he’s beyond that inexperience
With our weapons I think Glennon stands a better chance than Skylar. I think a much better chance than Skylar.
You can say Skylar knows knows the playbook better but if you don’t attempt to deliver the ball, then what’s the use. Glennon will throw it
 
I never thought I’d want Glennon to be the starting QB of the Miami Dolphins in a playoff game…but after yesterday I just don’t know. The team rallied around Skylar, but limping to 3 FGs is not going to beat a Buffalo team averaging 28.4 PPG on the road in the Wild Card round. If Tua and Teddy can’t play, Glennon might be our best option.
 
Dude, exactly what I’m saying
Never in my wild imagination would I want Glennon, there are worse backups but still would never think of Glennon.
However I think he’d give us a lot more than Skylar just because I think Glennon will at least throw the ball. Skylar dropped back every time and was spooked.
 
I actually thought there was a chance he'd get in heyday yesterday.... even with little to no prep.

At least he could do a 2 read passing tree
 
Skylar was afraid to screw up, he is a rookie last-round pick, in his shoes how would you have felt?

Glennon vs Skylar, I think we have to let the coach that determination. Glennon wasn't anything viable last year either, otherwise, he would not have been available.

The major issue is that our top 5 pick at QB has been shockingly unavailable for far too games, not I believe he is the answer either, but he is the best on our roster now.
 
Tua will be back.... I'm confident in That.

However, hypothetically, if hes not ready.

I want the QB who is not afraid to go deep to Hill and Waddle.

You can't go to Buffalo playing not to lose football.

You have to play to win.

So give me the QB who says he's going to win this game for Miami.

That's not Teddy. No heart.

Glennon? Ewwwww

Skylar? Skylar in the first Jets game threw it up there for Hill and or Waddle. SKYLAR yesterday? Played to not lose.

Is Josh Rose available? He's got the arm.

So...
For me
..
Hate to say it....

SKylar unfortunately would be the guy. Right now.

Go ahead, lay it on me haha
 
Teddy I don't want see u in Miami jersey after this yr..
 
McDaniel's decision to make......I just want to beat Buffalo
 
Not a huge Glennon fan, but with how scared Skyler looked, and how long it took him to deliver the ball, got to go with Glennon over Skyler.

There were quite a few times against the Jets, where there was an open receiver, but Skyler could not pull the trigger.

There is no way Miami has even a chance against the Bills, unless it's Tua next week, but if someone other then Teddy is needed to backup Tua, I think Glennon might out play Skyler for now.
 
