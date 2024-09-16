Mike is 100% correct and everyone on this site should listen to this.

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 8,307
- Reaction score
- 19,553
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
I agree with you that if what you say happens then they should be fired. But, our owner doesn’t see it that way. When he needed to fire the head coach and GM in the past he didn’t. So the podcaster may be right. It all stars with Ross.He lost me at ,,mr. Ross in never going to fire Chris Grier”, which was a few minutes into the video. If this season goes down the toilet because of OL and the Tua concussion, Grier and McDaniel should be fired the second the season ends.