Mike McD the OC. I’ve had my issues

I was going to write this up tomorrow but @Mach2 called me out tonight.
Ok, let me clarify something first because there are smart posters and then there are other posters who can’t comprehend what they’re reading.

Last season I made it clear that I didn’t care for Coach McD as an OC. I didn’t or never said I was against him as a HC. I just didn’t believe in a HC with dual roles. He made a shit-load of mistakes as a HC last season but I expected that and as a fan you need to be patient with it. But as an OC I just felt he ran the same passing plays to death and totally ignored the running game, and I felt he didn’t adjust to what teams were doing. Which I think was valid. I made it clear I wasn’t a fan of his play-calling which of course lead to numerous arguments here. A lot of mistakes were made by lack of game planning.

Fast forward to today. To be honest I was impressed with his plays week 1 against the Chargers. Although I wanted some more run plays but I was going to wait until week 6 to make judgements on his OC role. Anyway, today was mind blowing, but I was really impressed with McD last week up in NE that really won me over. One thing we know about BB, he loves to take away teams strengths on offense and he did by limiting damage from Ty Hill. But McD knew it going in and his game plan was impeccable with running the ball to death along with his short passing game. Not only that but Coach was patient with it and never waived from it. It was mind blowing impressive, especially a week after being on the west coast and then having to travel North. Two weeks on the road flying west, south then north.

Anyway today, I don’t even know what to call today. It was supercilious! Not only that, he ran the ****ing rock down their throats today. Broncos were gassed.

I’m on the record now that McD has won me over as the best play caller in the NFL today. Yes, it helps when your GM provides you with track star weapons, but he’s calling the game to win no matter what it takes

However, I do curse him when he goes into moron mode like with that 4th and inches I think on our 37. Ugh.
 
I made my own thread, but I'm definitey agreeing- his scheming has had some great things from the start, but he is finally starting to become a great play caller by using his entire offense and using the entire field. We're no longer one dimensional and predictable, and with the weapons we have, we're no longer getting held back.
 
I can live with the decision to go for it on fourth down. But give it to Mostert, not Ingold (especially twice).

I think back to all the times I thought the Dolphins had a stop against the Patriots, only for BB to go for it on fourth. I was very demoralizing.
 
Also I should add, the things he changed about Tua this past offseason was gold. McD is the perfect QB coach for Tua. He deserves so much credit with helping him grow and instilling confidence
Great pairing. And McD was exactly the right guy to unleash a QB who, before a catastrophic hip injury, was viewed as a generational prospect the level of which could only be compared to Suck for Luck.
 
The team "seems" to be having fun playing together. I really hope that translates to some guys playing for a discount. We are going to have some hard choices coming up so it would be great if some decide to make it easier.
 
It was our own 33 and we were up 11 points.
 
I can live with the decision to go for it on fourth down. But give it to Mostert, not Ingold (especially twice).

I just don’t get it - why on your own 33 when up by 11 points? I don’t understand the risk / reward profile there. That said, 70-20. 😂
 
Mike McDaniel is the Head Coach and Offensive play caller. Miami is running his system. However, Frank Smith is the Offensive Coordinator and he is heavily involved in the O-Line improvement.
 
We’re seeing pre-snap motion that I’ve never seen before in the NFL.
 
Mike McDaniel is the Head Coach and Offensive play caller. Miami is running his system. However, Frank Smith is the Offensive Coordinator and he is heavily involved in the O-Line improvement.
Ok, you’re splitting hairs here. We are talking about him calling the plays.
 
Today was a great offensive day . The amazing thing is it was a balanced attack. It wasnt like a passing game went off or running game. The passing game had 350 plus yds, running 350, 5 passing tds, 5 rushing tds. The most yds in NFL history from a balanced attack. I love the o-line I always believed in the talent Hill is a monster how is he always open
 
