Mike McD the OC. I’ve had my issues

I was going to write this up tomorrow but Mach called me out tonight.

Ok, let me clarify something first because there are smart posters and then there are other posters who can’t comprehend what they’re reading.



Last season I made it clear that I didn’t care for Coach McD as an OC. I didn’t or never said I was against him as a HC. I just didn’t believe in a HC with dual roles. He made a shit-load of mistakes as a HC last season but I expected that and as a fan you need to be patient with it. But as an OC I just felt he ran the same passing plays to death and totally ignored the running game, and I felt he didn’t adjust to what teams were doing. Which I think was valid. I made it clear I wasn’t a fan of his play-calling which of course lead to numerous arguments here. A lot of mistakes were made by lack of game planning.



Fast forward to today. To be honest I was impressed with his plays week 1 against the Chargers. Although I wanted some more run plays but I was going to wait until week 6 to make judgements on his OC role. Anyway, today was mind blowing, but I was really impressed with McD last week up in NE that really won me over. One thing we know about BB, he loves to take away teams strengths on offense and he did by limiting damage from Ty Hill. But McD knew it going in and his game plan was impeccable with running the ball to death along with his short passing game. Not only that but Coach was patient with it and never waived from it. It was mind blowing impressive, especially a week after being on the west coast and then having to travel North. Two weeks on the road flying west, south then north.



Anyway today, I don’t even know what to call today. It was supercilious! Not only that, he ran the ****ing rock down their throats today. Broncos were gassed.



I’m on the record now that McD has won me over as the best play caller in the NFL today. Yes, it helps when your GM provides you with track star weapons, but he’s calling the game to win no matter what it takes



However, I do curse him when he goes into moron mode like with that 4th and inches I think on our 37. Ugh.