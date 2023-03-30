DolphinsTalk
Mike McDaniel 1-on-1 Interview with NFL Reporter Michael Silver - Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel joins his friend, Mike Silver, at the NFL owner’s meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, and talks about landing his first NFL head coaching job, the process of evaluating Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and the exact day he figured out how to build Miami’s roster...
dolphinstalk.com