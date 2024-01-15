 Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier end of season press conference | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier end of season press conference

I wonder if they’re worried about OL and TE like the fans now…

All joking aside, thanks for posting.
 
Gut feeling is Hunt, Wilkins and Williams walk. Grier has to know he won't be able to sign them.
 
Ryan1973 said:
www.nbcsports.com

Mike McDaniel: Giving up offensive play-calling isn't off the table

The Dolphins season came to an unhappy end in Kansas City on Saturday night and they only scored seven points in the loss to the Chiefs.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...
fuck yeah yes GIF


If he does this I'll be ride or die. It means he can learn from his own mistakes and pivot at the top level. Narcissist's like Adam Gase would never even consider anyone question their divine authority in such a thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom