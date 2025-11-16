 Mike McDaniel Arrogance | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel Arrogance

Weavers much maligned defense is much much better than McDaniels 4 year offense. We need to test Weavers head coach abilities.
 
phintim said:
Meh he’s just as incompetent. Same wide 9 all game that’s gotten toasted all year. Kept playing zone after we had great success playing man. Again defense gives up 60 yards end of game to give commanders a chance to win although part of that McDaniel calling timeouts but still.
 
I wouldn't have gone for it, but I can see the logic. You have 3 timeouts (which turned into 2 after Achane stayed down), and you should be able to get a quick stop and force a punt to put you right into field goal range. If you kick, the Commanders get the ball around the 35 and only need 45 yards to attempt to tie the game. Again, I wouldn't have gone for it, but it makes sense if you trust your defense (which I don't haha).
 
MiamiMuss said:
Put him out of his misery!

Anyone seen Chop?!...Asking for a friend
I mean he should have had a game changing safety but refs suck. Weaver still refuses to blitz him often which is what he’s good at.
 
I realized today that it's absolutely necessary to fire McDaniel. His stupidity is beyond comprehension. The Dolphins are not abysmal it's the Head Coach that's abysmal. To not line up under center on 3rd down and give the ball to GORDON twice, if necessary is the play there. Not your most valuable SMALL RB, Achane. He tried to get him killed by pure stupidity. I'm glad the Fins won despite HC, but it was made much more difficult than it had to be.
 
