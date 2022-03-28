Mike McDaniel at the Breakers on the Tua-Teddy dynamic at QB and Hill comparison with Deebo.

greasyObnoxious said: in so many words, Tua is the starter, Bridgewater the back-up Click to expand...

I never thought there was even a question that was the case. Bridgewater is now on his 5th team in the league and the reason he has been on so many teams is he just hasn’t been good enough anywhere to keep the starting QB job.He is an upgrade over Brissett as backup QB but Tua is and should be the starting QB for the Dolphins.