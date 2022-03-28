 Mike McDaniel at the Breakers on the Tua-Teddy dynamic at QB and Hill comparison with Deebo. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel at the Breakers on the Tua-Teddy dynamic at QB and Hill comparison with Deebo.

Vaark

Vaark

Hopefully Teddy has been spoken to sternly for creating drama when there is none based on his ego that he's now a backup.

FWIW, he's fallen to earth harshly; it wasn't so long ago that he did reject a starting QB offer from us to return to NO to back up Brees. If he's needed, I will root like hell for him, but in general #NotAFan
 
Adam First

Adam First

Vaark said:
Hopefully Teddy has been spoken to sternly for creating drama when there is none based on his ego that he's now a backup.

FWIW, he's fallen to earth harshly; it wasn't so long ago that he did reject a starting QB offer from us to return to NO to back up Brees. If he's needed, I will root like hell for him, but in general #NotAFan
I don't even think Teddy was trying to create any drama. His pride probably wouldn't say he's a backup. Jacoby Brissett gave a similar non-answer when he was asked last year. The "QB controversy" was media manufactured notably by the pissant Mike Florio of PFT who routinely has it out against the Dolphins.
 
1972forever

greasyObnoxious said:
in so many words, Tua is the starter, Bridgewater the back-up
I never thought there was even a question that was the case. Bridgewater is now on his 5th team in the league and the reason he has been on so many teams is he just hasn’t been good enough anywhere to keep the starting QB job.

He is an upgrade over Brissett as backup QB but Tua is and should be the starting QB for the Dolphins.
 
