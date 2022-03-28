Mike McDaniel at the Breakers on the Tua-Teddy dynamic at QB and Hill comparison with Deebo.

mrbunglez
Whoa whoa whoa a coach who addresses issues with short concise answers. I think I need a nap I feel dizzy from the complete flip in press conferencesFrom the same press conference:
Love McDaniel even more if that's possible.From the same press conference:
I don't even think Teddy was trying to create any drama. His pride probably wouldn't say he's a backup. Jacoby Brissett gave a similar non-answer when he was asked last year. The "QB controversy" was media manufactured notably by the pissant Mike Florio of PFT who routinely has it out against the Dolphins.Hopefully Teddy has been spoken to sternly for creating drama when there is none based on his ego that he's now a backup.
FWIW, he's fallen to earth harshly; it wasn't so long ago that he did reject a starting QB offer from us to return to NO to back up Brees. If he's needed, I will root like hell for him, but in general #NotAFan
I never thought there was even a question that was the case. Bridgewater is now on his 5th team in the league and the reason he has been on so many teams is he just hasn’t been good enough anywhere to keep the starting QB job.in so many words, Tua is the starter, Bridgewater the back-up