 Mike McDaniel expects Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins to bounce back vs. Chargers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel expects Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins to bounce back vs. Chargers

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,823
Reaction score
43,740
Location
Bahamas
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Miami Dolphins’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday represented Tua Tagovailoa’s worst game of the season, despite the fact he threw two touchdowns of at least 45 yards.

The quarterback set season-lows in completion percentage (54.5%), completion percentage over expectation (-14.5%) and a season high in off-target percentage (27.3%) in the 33-17 loss. He also threw his first interceptions since Week 4, marking his first multi-interception game since Week 2.

Tagovailoa was uncharacteristically inaccurate, considering 42.4% of his attempts targeted receivers with 3-to-5 yards of separation, according to NextGen Stats, which designates as an “open” target.

That’s the bad news. But as the Dolphins prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (8:20 p.m., ET, NBC), they are convinced Tagovailoa’s off day was an aberration.

His performance came against the best defense in the NFL, and linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are fast enough to cover the middle of the field, where Tagovailoa generally does most of his damage. Their ability to disrupt Miami’s offensive timing was something no other opponent had done to that extent, and it caused the Dolphins to press as a whole, coach Mike McDaniel said.

Read more:

es.pn

Mike McDaniel expects Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins to bounce back vs. Chargers

Tagovailoa struggled in a loss to the 49ers that snapped Miami's five-game win streak, but his coach doesn't expect problems to linger.l
es.pn es.pn
 
Springveldt

Springveldt

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 16, 2006
Messages
504
Reaction score
63
Location
UK
Well it's clear that the guy in the video on that page didn't watch the game at all if he thinks the 49ers annihilated the Dolphins but at least he's smart enough to take the Dolphins this week.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,823
Reaction score
43,740
Location
Bahamas
Springveldt said:
Well it's clear that the guy in the video on that page didn't watch the game at all if he thinks the 49ers annihilated the Dolphins but at least he's smart enough to take the Dolphins this week.
Click to expand...
The article is what I posted. The video is not.
 
Springveldt

Springveldt

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 16, 2006
Messages
504
Reaction score
63
Location
UK
andyahs said:
The article is what I posted. The video is not.
Click to expand...
Yeah sorry, was just pointing out the auto-playing video on the article. I wholeheartedly agree with the article, I'm expecting a massive bounce back from Tua this week.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom