Mike McDaniel expects Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins to bounce back vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Miami Dolphins' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday represented Tua Tagovailoa's worst game of the season, despite the fact he threw two touchdowns of at least 45 yards.The quarterback set season-lows in completion percentage (54.5%), completion percentage over expectation (-14.5%) and a season high in off-target percentage (27.3%) in the 33-17 loss. He also threw his first interceptions since Week 4, marking his first multi-interception game since Week 2.Tagovailoa was uncharacteristically inaccurate, considering 42.4% of his attempts targeted receivers with 3-to-5 yards of separation, according to NextGen Stats, which designates as an "open" target.That's the bad news. But as the Dolphins prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (8:20 p.m., ET, NBC), they are convinced Tagovailoa's off day was an aberration.His performance came against the best defense in the NFL, and linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are fast enough to cover the middle of the field, where Tagovailoa generally does most of his damage. Their ability to disrupt Miami's offensive timing was something no other opponent had done to that extent, and it caused the Dolphins to press as a whole, coach Mike McDaniel said.