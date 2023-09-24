Mike McDaniel has grown up....

...and this team is now a real team because of it.



We had such a great passing game last year when Tua was in, but we were so one-dimensional and so predictable that sometimes we were shut down like the offense was playing a brick wall. And it was self-imposed.



I don't know if McDaniel has just been influenced by game and personnel circumstances, or whether as part of their offseason discussions and reflections that said they need to make it a point to run the ball and be less one dimensional, but either way we have become the hardest team in the league to defend because we can attack you from so many angles thanks to finally unleashing the run game. Achane today was an absolute revelation - I'm not a scout but to me in this offense it seems like the sky is the limit for a guy who is faster than the defense, can also take a hit and stay upright and balanced through contact, and has a scheme that is gonna give guys with speed a chance to find a ane and go. But this running game was still effective and good before Achane busted out today - McDaniel just too often last year regressed to the one thing he was comfortable with last year.



Last year had some exciting moments but the offense was so one dimensional the good moments kind of felt like a house of cards. And I just didn't trust McDaniel. But throwing that running game out there, and a coach showing willingness to let it be the highlight for a few games, watching this offense suddenly feels like watching the greatest show on turf. I'm excited in a way I rarely am as a Dolphins fan, and its because of that growth shown by our head coach plus the outstanding play on the field.