Mike McDaniel has grown up....

...and this team is now a real team because of it.

We had such a great passing game last year when Tua was in, but we were so one-dimensional and so predictable that sometimes we were shut down like the offense was playing a brick wall. And it was self-imposed.

I don't know if McDaniel has just been influenced by game and personnel circumstances, or whether as part of their offseason discussions and reflections that said they need to make it a point to run the ball and be less one dimensional, but either way we have become the hardest team in the league to defend because we can attack you from so many angles thanks to finally unleashing the run game. Achane today was an absolute revelation - I'm not a scout but to me in this offense it seems like the sky is the limit for a guy who is faster than the defense, can also take a hit and stay upright and balanced through contact, and has a scheme that is gonna give guys with speed a chance to find a ane and go. But this running game was still effective and good before Achane busted out today - McDaniel just too often last year regressed to the one thing he was comfortable with last year.

Last year had some exciting moments but the offense was so one dimensional the good moments kind of felt like a house of cards. And I just didn't trust McDaniel. But throwing that running game out there, and a coach showing willingness to let it be the highlight for a few games, watching this offense suddenly feels like watching the greatest show on turf. I'm excited in a way I rarely am as a Dolphins fan, and its because of that growth shown by our head coach plus the outstanding play on the field.
 
Casas9425 said:
Agreed. He abandoned the run consistently last year and made terrible decisions during games.

That’s all gone away so far this year.
For me the big growing moment showed last week. I've read a lot about Bellichek so I knew what he was doing. For Bellichek coaching is as much about psychology as it is anything else. He was trying to trap McD last week - saying I'm gonna give you the run and betting that McDaniel still would find it too tempting to win the game via his passing game at some point. McD still passed more in the second than I would like, but it never got egregious like it did versus Pittsburgh, LAC, or SF last year, where we just kept passing into a brick wall all game.

Bellichek's strategy in Brady's first Super Bowl was to give the Rams Marshall Faulk all game because he knew Mike Martz was so in love with his passing game that he couldn't resist winning the Super Bowl without showcasing his passing attack. And it's an approach that works with a lot of guys- offensive guys are generally kind of full of themselves and in love with their designs. He baited McD the same way last week and for once he was smart enough to avoid it.
 
We have a great coach. He has grown and made some improvements where he was lacking. Very impressed!
 
ChambersWI said:
He and Tua both fell in love too much with the big play last year at times, but between the improved OL and the commitment to the run, as well as just insane playcalling? We got a special one
We can have both the leading rushing and passing attack in the nfl. /That’s crazy@!
 
I was convinced McD was the correct hire at the time, and while he took some lumps as a first year HC, I never expected him as an extremely young, first time head coach to wave his magic wand and cure all of Miami’s issues in his first year on the job.

Yea, I think it’s clear that McD has been pretty meticulous in correcting his issues from last year, but all offseason I scratched my head at how many Dolphin fans were bitching about him and openly wondering if he was the right man for the job.

This dude is a revelation and we’re about to see a shift in what type of assistant coaches NFL teams want to interview to fill vacant HC positions. It’s a copycat league and it’s so nice to see Miami FINALLY ahead of the curve on something.
 
@Sirspud - I feel 100% the same as what you’ve articulated in your posts. I agree w it 100%. McDaniel has improved tremendously. I know it’s a passing league but you have to threaten w more than Hill and Waddle (which is what we were last year). Heck, Waddle didn’t even play today and it didn’t matter one bit. In all 3 games he’s used a more balanced attack and the result is we are ridiculously hard to defend. The o-line look like world beaters whether run or pass blocking. We get defenses off kilter and everything works on drives. I haven’t read Belichek but I thought that last week - that he was trying to get McD to play into a trap. And to McD’s credit he stayed w those zone runs and short passes for the most part. Today was just a clinic - I think what we saw is the culmination of hard work meeting belief - these players must be 100% bought in right now. We have a special team
 
I cannot impart how stoked I am am about all this other than to say I believed in Coach and picked up Mostert on my FF team ;)
 
royalshank said:
@Sirspud - I feel 100% the same as what you’ve articulated in your posts. I agree w it 100%. McDaniel has improved tremendously. I know it’s a passing league but you have to threaten w more than Hill and Waddle (which is what we were last year). Heck, Waddle didn’t even play today and it didn’t matter one bit. In all 3 games he’s used a more balanced attack and the result is we are ridiculously hard to defend. The o-line look like world beaters whether run or pass blocking. We get defenses off kilter and everything works on drives. I haven’t read Belichek but I thought that last week - that he was trying to get McD to play into a trap. And to McD’s credit he stayed w those zone runs and short passes for the most part. Today was just a clinic - I think what we saw is the culmination of hard work meeting belief - these players must be 100% bought in right now. We have a special team
It's a passing league but anytime you become predictable and one dimensional you even the playing field. Using the running game with enough conviction that teams have to respect and account for it only makes the passing game more effective.

Heck, I've been talking about the running game, but part of the growth has also shown itself in more variety of passes. I mean we were just begging for some kind of short passing game against SF or the Chargers, and there wasn't any. But this year even when we are passing it's coming in different flavors- designed plays starting around the LoS and getting the ball to playmakers in space to work downfield. Again, it's just another way that last year we were a good offense but kind of a house of cards, and this year we're the complete deal- making you defend the whole field.
 
Sirspud said:
It's a passing league but anytime you become predictable and one dimensional you even the playing field. Using the running game with enough conviction that teams have to respect and account for it only makes the passing game more effective.

Heck, I've been talking about the running game, but part of the growth has also shown itself in more variety of passes. I mean we were just begging for some kind of short passing game against SF or the Chargers, and there wasn't any. But this year even when we are passing it's coming in different flavors- designed plays starting around the LoS and getting the ball to playmakers in space to work downfield. Again, it's just another way that last year we were a good offense but kind of a house of cards, and this year we're the complete deal- making you defend the whole field.
Yep. We didn’t have the patience last year. This year we are cranking out 80+ yard drives or scoring on huge plays. It’s poetry in motion.
 
