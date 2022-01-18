Mike McDaniel interview tomorrow

greasyObnoxious
I love lamp
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 2, 2007
- Messages
- 10,319
- Reaction score
- 7,003
- Location
- from the old continent
My first question would be:
“Are you ready for the fun to be over?”
they have a plan....we just don't know if the plan is any good
They are interviewing which is the plan.
I'm warming up to this guy but yeah, is this going to be Flores 2.0 where nobody of any significance jumps on board with him to coach?I hope they open with,
'I'm Stephen Ross and this is Chris Grier. We can tell you who supplies Ricky Williams'.
Seriously though, this guy seems incredible cool. My only concerns are whether he'd get the respect of the vets, and whether he has the connections to put together a really good staff.
But I honestly think he's worth the risk.
Technically, unless your plan is a minority HC, having a plan is illegal. No harm in interviewing a bunch of guys. Maybe someone blows you away. That's how the Steelers got Tomlin.
He seems to be a guy that’s a lot easier to work with compared to Flo, so at least his staff will be marginally better than Flos.I'm warming up to this guy but yeah, is this going to be Flores 2.0 where nobody of any significance jumps on board with him to coach?