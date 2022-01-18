 Mike McDaniel interview tomorrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel interview tomorrow

I hope they open with,
'I'm Stephen Ross and this is Chris Grier. We can tell you who supplies Ricky Williams'.

Seriously though, this guy seems incredible cool. My only concerns are whether he'd get the respect of the vets, and whether he has the connections to put together a really good staff.
But I honestly think he's worth the risk.
 
I'm warming up to this guy but yeah, is this going to be Flores 2.0 where nobody of any significance jumps on board with him to coach?
 
He seems to be a guy that’s a lot easier to work with compared to Flo, so at least his staff will be marginally better than Flos.
 
