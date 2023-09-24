 Mike McDaniel is a class act | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel is a class act

We rested our starters in the 4th and chose not to kick the FG. We might not have the record but we all know who should have that record. Good enough for me. We are watching a historic offense.
 
Oh ok I did misread your initial comment, but what's that mean in the context of going for the FG or not?
To me, and maybe it’s just me, it’s a different story if your kneel down ends the game… the kneel down was a “turnover”. When your options are turnover or attempt for points, the choice of turnover doesn’t seem like the right choice.
 
