Mike McDaniel is a class act

I'm pretty sure our last play was a kneel though, no?He didn’t kneel to end the game… it was a turnover on downs. A little bit different…
Yes ours was. But the game wasn't over… they got the ball and it was a turnover on downs.
Oh ok I did misread your initial comment, but what's that mean in the context of going for the FG or not?
To me, and maybe it's just me, it's a different story if your kneel down ends the game… the kneel down was a "turnover". When your options are turnover or attempt for points, the choice of turnover doesn't seem like the right choice.
Did you remember who had the record?Class is for teachers. Shoulda gone for the record and be remembered for decades to come.
I would've gone for it personally but still I applaud Mike for being classy.
No because no one cares about the 50s but for the record to be set in the social media age it would have been different.