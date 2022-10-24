Mike McDaniel is dumb…

You heard me. He’s an idiot. You go into the half up by 6, come out and get a stop on D, get the ball and have a nice drive where you have a chance to go up by 9 - which is a good margin in a game like this. And anyway, what coach who ever had success in the NFL doesn’t take the easy points for the 2 score lead? DUMB. And maddening. What didn’t MM understand about the situation? All the drama at the end was unnecessary. Stop playing the type of football that beats yourself - like we saw at Cincy, the Jets, Minny and nearly tonight. On the drive where we eschewed the FG, Mostert is in the game until we get down inside the 20. Then for some reason Edmunds comes in and gets 3 runs. On 1st down for nothing - which was the first bad play of the drive and killed a bit of momentum. And then on 3rd and 4th down. Really? A guy who’s dropped 6 - yea SIX easy balls going back to the Cincy game becomes the workhorse of the drive? Could this cuteness be why we don’t score points even with all of the good players we have on O? Fellas, we have scored 13, 45, 21, 15, 17, 16, 16 this year. I think it’s safe to say the Ravens game is the outlier and we have a Philbin/Gase/Flores output offense. This is not going to get it done. How many 7-9 yard runs does Mostert have to get before we give him Edmunds touches? What happens to our offense when we get in the RZ? We were actually better at getting TDs down there Inter Flores - how sad is that? But RZ football is more athlete vs athlete / power / strength / beat your man than it is speed and cute. Our coach hasn’t yet shown he even remotely understands this. Bottom line is right now I see a play caller who is stubborn - and going for it vs going up by 9 was DUMB no matter what. Don Shula rolled in his grave (rest his soul). Dumb.