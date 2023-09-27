Mike McDaniel is ****ing with the NFL right now...

GTO, short for game theory optimal(the Nash equilibrium was displayed in the movie "A beautiful mind" for those who are old enough to have seen that movie), is a concept about putting an opponent in a situation where his reactions to your actions are irrelevant; Whatever decision they come up with will end up in exactly 0 expected value. For instance, 2 GTO perfect players playing any game for a large amount of tries would always end up with a .500 record. If 2 guys go at it playing rock paper scissors and using each option exactly 33% of the time, they both can't be beat. Now for sure if you catch a tell from a non- perfect player, you could win more by exploiting his gameplan but you still couldn't lose on a large sample size simply playing your un-exploitable GTO game.



Now wtf does that have to do with football and more specifically... The Miami Dolphins?



Tua's eye manipulation



Tua threw an INT in pre-season and I remember the guy who made the play saying in his presser he was told to ignore where Tua was looking and how he was right there for the picking for a nice easy INT. I also remember alot of people getting worried because quite frankly, it is absolutely one of Tua's super powers... Moving them with his eyes, hips and feet. If that's gone, it's a big hit right? Not really tbh... A defense being told to ignore the QB's action 100% of the time is a big ass leak in your game. Now all Tua has to do is look off defenders around 50%(number I'm currently pulling out of my ass for easy comprehension) or less to exploit the opponent. You still do it half the time to keep them honest and you just gained a bunch of plays where you can actually stare at your target the whole damn time and still hit that shit because they're ignoring it.



I'm saying this because watching the game again... Tua sometimes manipulates, sometimes stares at the target the whole time... And then you look at the D and they just look lost, sometimes they don't react and get ****ed, sometimes they do react and get ****ed... GTO



Fins need to run MORE!



No intro needed, it's been a topic... Alot of people want the Fins to run more. How much does it really matter when you use play action more than pretty much everyone? Not much tbh... So much so that Bill ****ing Belichek told his D to read pass first in their keys for the game 2 weeks ago. And really, it does seem like a logical thing to do... They always fake run, don't run it well or often, let's just ignore the smoke and mirrors, right? I feel like I'm being repetitive but not really. Maybe an NFL team isn't all that good at running the ball, but if you tell your D to read pass first 100% of the time, a college team will run over you. These teams have 3 practices to get ready for this offense, it simply isn't fair. After the Denver game, I think it's fair to say that teams won't be sleeping on the Fins running game. Which puts DCs right back to square one... GTO



I'll be honest... I feel like the Denver's D is catching alot of flack after this game, I wouldn't be surprised if the Fins put that performance in perspective in the next couple of games... I don't want to jinx anything but I just don't know how you stop this.