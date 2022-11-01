Mike McDaniel is Smart

And so is Grier. Holy shit I can’t believe it. And yes, I made the title such that I hope anyone I offended with my “Mike McDaniel is Dumb” threadfeels a little better -Ok, I’m still in shock and been processing what just happened. For those of you who recall, I made a thread back when we got Hill titled “this coach gets it” and it was specifically referring to the need to STACK talent in todays NFL - and how he’d gotten Hill, 2 speedy RBs, resigned Gesicki etc. Unlike the last coaches all the way back to Shula trying it in ‘92-‘95, this guys understands you’re never just one player away I thought - good sign.Here we are today - and yes, I’m still pissed that we didn’t kick the FG in the Pitt game but **** it. We took an honest look at ourselves and said, “we aren’t quite good enough to beat Buffalo or KC to win the AFC” and did what we could today to get closer - and we did just that. A marquee pass rusher - hello - huge. I don’t know how we pay him next year but I assume we wouldn’t have done this if we didn’t have a path to it. If we get Byron back, and can play our “CBs on an island” defense, the pass rush will get home more than it does now. In the meantime, it will get home more w Chubb and help our beat up secondary. And if Ogbah can get healthy (cmon big fella - tell that chiropractor to give the back a good crack) we’ll have 3-4 guys who can really get after the QB. THIS move is a game changer - literally.As for RB, many of us (myself included) were fit to be tied as to why Edmunds wasn’t benched. Fit to be tied that he kept getting carrys long after he deserved to. Now we know why. Because Mike McDaniel isn’t just smart, he’s an assassin. Think about it. He benches the guy there is no trade value. Shit, the only reason he kept trying him was probably hoping he hit a nice play so he could pump his value UP. Lol that was cold and lethal. In getting rid of this scrub we made the team better. He can take his butterfingers to SF and drop passes that spin from a right handed QB now instead. Then he turns around and gets a nice looking back on the cheap to boot. Why? Because this guy knows that Gaskin and Ahmed - while serviceable - aren’t going to help him win the AFC and a SB.**** me sideways. Coach and Grier are balling. Whatever happens, no one can say we didn’t try!