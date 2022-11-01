 Mike McDaniel is Smart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel is Smart

And so is Grier. Holy shit I can’t believe it. And yes, I made the title such that I hope anyone I offended with my “Mike McDaniel is Dumb” thread 🧵 feels a little better - 😂

Ok, I’m still in shock and been processing what just happened. For those of you who recall, I made a thread back when we got Hill titled “this coach gets it” and it was specifically referring to the need to STACK talent in todays NFL - and how he’d gotten Hill, 2 speedy RBs, resigned Gesicki etc. Unlike the last coaches all the way back to Shula trying it in ‘92-‘95, this guys understands you’re never just one player away I thought - good sign.

Here we are today - and yes, I’m still pissed that we didn’t kick the FG in the Pitt game but **** it. We took an honest look at ourselves and said, “we aren’t quite good enough to beat Buffalo or KC to win the AFC” and did what we could today to get closer - and we did just that. A marquee pass rusher - hello - huge. I don’t know how we pay him next year but I assume we wouldn’t have done this if we didn’t have a path to it. If we get Byron back, and can play our “CBs on an island” defense, the pass rush will get home more than it does now. In the meantime, it will get home more w Chubb and help our beat up secondary. And if Ogbah can get healthy (cmon big fella - tell that chiropractor to give the back a good crack) we’ll have 3-4 guys who can really get after the QB. THIS move is a game changer - literally.

As for RB, many of us (myself included) were fit to be tied as to why Edmunds wasn’t benched. Fit to be tied that he kept getting carrys long after he deserved to. Now we know why. Because Mike McDaniel isn’t just smart, he’s an assassin. Think about it. He benches the guy there is no trade value. Shit, the only reason he kept trying him was probably hoping he hit a nice play so he could pump his value UP. Lol that was cold and lethal. In getting rid of this scrub we made the team better. He can take his butterfingers to SF and drop passes that spin from a right handed QB now instead. Then he turns around and gets a nice looking back on the cheap to boot. Why? Because this guy knows that Gaskin and Ahmed - while serviceable - aren’t going to help him win the AFC and a SB.

**** me sideways. Coach and Grier are balling. Whatever happens, no one can say we didn’t try!
 
Kudos for this but still have an issue with you calling someone like McDaniel dumb.

It was childish. He is a first year head coach and play caller. He has to have room to grow.
 
Kudos for this but still have an issue with you calling someone like McDaniel dumb.

It was childish. He is a first year head coach and play caller. He has to have room to grow.
Fine - it probably could have been “That call was dumb” or something. It was meant in the context of football nothing more. I know he’s an Ivy League guy - and smart.
 
Kudos for this but still have an issue with you calling someone like McDaniel dumb.

It was childish. He is a first year head coach and play caller. He has to have room to grow.
To be fair, McDaniel did make a dumb decision. Does that make him dumb on the whole? No.

Only if he keeps doing it, I suppose…..
 
To be fair, McDaniel did make a dumb decision. Does that make him dumb on the whole? No.

Only if he keeps doing it, I suppose…..
I never meant to offend anyone. Not my best moment. Should have been “dumb call”. Didn’t think that one through like I should have. Holy crap is this FO out for blood though - and I love it
 
Fine - it probably could have been “That call was dumb” or something. It was meant in the context of football nothing more. I know he’s an Ivy League guy - and smart.
Agreed but you doubled down on the title.

Sure I've questioned some of his calls and decisions but he's far from dumb IMO. Glad we have him as a head coach and he will learn from this.
 
royalshank said:
I never meant to offend anyone. Not my best moment. Should have been “dumb call”. Didn’t think that one through like I should have. Holy crap is this FO out for blood though - and I love it
I wasn’t offended. But who cares if anyone was? There’s nothing in the constitution that guarantees people the right to not be offended. lmao.

In all seriousness, we do have way too many “overreaction” threads started on this site. And that was probably one of them. As you said, had you phrased it differently — it wasn’t an overreaction. It was a dumb decision after all. And nearly cost MIA a much needed W.

I definitely shared your bewilderment and frustration. No doubt about it.
 
Agreed but you doubled down on the title.

Sure I've questioned some of his calls and decisions but he's far from dumb IMO. Glad we have him as a head coach and he will learn from this.
Yeah that was me just being stubborn
 
I’m still in shock at how wrong I was about Edmunds. Not wrong in that he sucked, wrong in that he needed to play him so as to use him as a chip in a trade. 🤣 LMFAO
 
