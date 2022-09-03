 Mike McDaniel = Little Napoleon? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel = Little Napoleon?

K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,225
Reaction score
1,267
Age
47
Location
Colorado
This dude on NBC Sports Boston really said that Mike McDaniel has to be Little Napoleon in order to run the team because he’s small. Lol. I’m sorry but this video is comical all the way through. The other guy even said he would “certainly take Mac jones over Tua” despite the fact that Mac couldn’t beat him out in college and is 0-2 against him in the NFL. Funny stuff.
 
Last edited:
B

Bridgeburner

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 9, 2011
Messages
1,052
Reaction score
1,600
I am so angry about this that I am going to go and show this to as many people as I can.. they're gonna regret it when I make it my life's mission to give them as much attention from as many people as possible.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
4,053
Reaction score
15,017
Location
Fort St. John, BC
I like that it is a Boston group talking and we get some different perspectives....Can't wait to leave all this talking and see what the Dolphins can really do.
 
DolphinDevil28

DolphinDevil28

I like boobs.
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 3, 2003
Messages
14,300
Reaction score
1,618
Age
38
Location
Baton Rouge, LA
K-Rob said:
This dude on NBC Sports Boston really said that Mike McDaniels has to be Little Napoleon in order to run the team because he’s small. Lol. I’m sorry but this video is comical all the way through. The other guy even said he would “certainly take Mac jones over Tua” despite the fact that Mac couldn’t beat him out in college and is 0-2 against him in the NFL. Funny stuff.
Click to expand...
Who is Mike McDaniels?
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
4,487
Reaction score
9,020
Location
San Antonio
K-Rob said:
This dude on NBC Sports Boston really said that Mike McDaniel has to be Little Napoleon in order to run the team because he’s small. Lol. I’m sorry but this video is comical all the way through. The other guy even said he would “certainly take Mac jones over Tua” despite the fact that Mac couldn’t beat him out in college and is 0-2 against him in the NFL. Funny stuff.
Click to expand...
"Little" Napolean? Wasn't Napolean short AF?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom