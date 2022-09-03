Mike McDaniel = Little Napoleon?

K-Rob
This dude on NBC Sports Boston really said that Mike McDaniel has to be Little Napoleon in order to run the team because he’s small. Lol. I’m sorry but this video is comical all the way through. The other guy even said he would “certainly take Mac jones over Tua” despite the fact that Mac couldn’t beat him out in college and is 0-2 against him in the NFL. Funny stuff.
