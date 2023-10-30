Mike McDaniel Locker Room Speech: Pats at Fins.

Little too rah-rah for me, sorry, I know it'll be unpopular. It should be business as usual IMO. Yes it was a divisional game against a tough'ish opponent, yes wins in the NFL are not easy no matter who you're playing, yes we overcame missing starters in several areas of both sides of the ball. But that's what good teams do, against a 2-5 team at home, who you basically own the past 3 years. So if you're really a good team (which I believe 100%), it should be expected. I might expect some hype if you beat a really good team...sure. Act like you've been there before and it's your norm (kinda like how annoying it is to see a player celebrate every incompletion an opponent has, even if it was a simple uncovered drop).



But I'm getting older and more curmudgeon-like so...