Mike McDaniel not satisfied with current No. 1-seed standing in AFC: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season' Miami enters Week 14 as the top seed in the conference

If the season ended today, the road to Super Bowl LVIII in the AFC would run through Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. After the events of Week 13, the Dolphins found themselves atop the conference with the No. 1 seed but, as head coach Mike McDaniel will tell you, that doesn't mean much."Call me when it's a 13-game season and I'll be excited to talk about the next game," McDaniel told reporters when asked about their current standing.Of course, McDaniel is absolutely right to put zero stock in where his team stands in the first full week of December. A lot can change between Week 13 and Week 18, and it seems to be well aware of that, so it's best not to count his chickens before they hatch.