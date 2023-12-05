 Mike McDaniel not satisfied with current No. 1-seed standing in AFC: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel not satisfied with current No. 1-seed standing in AFC: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season'

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
22,344
Reaction score
54,483
Location
Bahamas
If the season ended today, the road to Super Bowl LVIII in the AFC would run through Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. After the events of Week 13, the Dolphins found themselves atop the conference with the No. 1 seed but, as head coach Mike McDaniel will tell you, that doesn't mean much.

"Call me when it's a 13-game season and I'll be excited to talk about the next game," McDaniel told reporters when asked about their current standing.

Of course, McDaniel is absolutely right to put zero stock in where his team stands in the first full week of December. A lot can change between Week 13 and Week 18, and it seems to be well aware of that, so it's best not to count his chickens before they hatch.

Read more:

www.cbssports.com

Mike McDaniel not satisfied with current No. 1-seed standing in AFC: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season'

Miami enters Week 14 as the top seed in the conference
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
Coach McD is going to be a legend in this game, what an absolute breath of fresh air compared to the absolute dregs this franchise has conjured in the recent (20 plus years!) past. So frigging stoked on this guy, and , most importantly, so are the players on this team. This is a magical year, and I am enjoying it one delicious soundbite at a time!
 
I remember being 9-3 in 1993. He's absolutely right to put the brakes on the hype train.
 
Great mindset. Nothing could usher in a new culture like a winning December for the Phins! I believe!! Let’s goooo 🐬🐬🐬
 
coalesce said:
I remember being 9-3 in 1993. He's absolutely right to put the brakes on the hype train.
Click to expand...
So do I , we lost the whole secondary in 2 to 3 games and didn’t win the rest of the season.
 
no trap games for McDaniel.....he stays and keeps the team focus on the game at hand like it should be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom