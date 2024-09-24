 Mike McDaniel says no QB decision made yet for Week 4 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel says no QB decision made yet for Week 4

Not Sure

Not Sure

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 26, 2014
Messages
547
Reaction score
544
"But that decision doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be Boyle ahead of Huntley again when the Dolphins take on the Tennessee Titans. McDaniel said it’s a “possibility, for sure” that Huntley steps into the starting lineup.

Whatever decision Miami makes, don’t expect the team to take its time deliberating. McDaniel said the Dolphins are “probably going to have to make a decision before we’d like to” so that the starter has a chance to maximize their practice reps as they prepare for the opportunity."

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Mike McDaniel says no QB decision made yet for Week 4

Mike McDaniel says there’s still “a lot of stuff on the table,” but he anticipates a quarterback decision being made pretty quickly.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

I really want to see what Huntley can do.
 
Definitely should be Huntley. I would be more interested in hearing a fellow fin fan’s argument to why we shouldn’t.

I vaguely remember his time stepping in for an injured Jackson a few years ago and thinking he looked pretty good.
 


As much as I hate Grier, I love McDaniel, I hate to see him like this, sad as ****.
 
UGAxFIN said:
Definitely should be Huntley. I would be more interested in hearing a fellow fin fan’s argument to why we shouldn’t.

I vaguely remember his time stepping in for an injured Jackson a few years ago and thinking he looked pretty good.
Click to expand...
I agree, Huntley is the only QB we have who has at some point looked good. ST seems to be getting worse and Boyle isn't any better. I am curious to see what Huntley can do.
 
MrChadRico said:


As much as I hate Grier, I love McDaniel, I hate to see him like this, sad as ****.
Click to expand...

F*ck him. He made his bed, he can sleep in it. Hire a play caller and focus on head coaching duties. Obviously the whole thing is too much for him. So f*ck him for continuing to do it.
 
If McDaniel starts Thompson he will prove that he’s not fit to be a head coach in this league. The Dolphins will not win a single game with Thompson in the game. He may know the playbook but I’d rather throw Huntley in there because unlike Thompson, Huntley can throw on the run, and with this offensive line whoever they put back there will need to be able to throw while running for their life.
 
Bridgeburner said:
We're all gonna be real shocked when it's Huntley.
Click to expand...
It's going to be Teddy Bridgewater at the last moment. Grier: "We felt Teddy gives this team the best chance to win, he's been in the offense, we paid him $10m to come out of retirement and quite frankly you guys are worried about this back up QB stuff way more than us"
 
E30M3 said:
F*ck him. He made his bed, he can sleep in it. Hire a play caller and focus on head coaching duties. Obviously the whole thing is too much for him. So f*ck him for continuing to do it.
Click to expand...

He said that he takes the responsibility “super serious.”

Yeah, he actually really said that.

SMH
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom