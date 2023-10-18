Mike McDaniel snaps at reporter questioning Tua Tagovailoa's success in Dolphins offense: 'Who the F cares?'

I'm sure a lot of QB's would have been very good in KC under Andy Reid and while playing with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce too.



I've made the argument that Deshaun Watson -- at the level he was playing back then -- would have done as well or better than Mahomes had they switched places.



This argument could be made for any QB. I mean, could Dan Marino and/or John Elway have won a bunch of titles playing in SF instead of Montana?? What if Marino swapped places with Jim Kelly in the early 90's or played the crux of his prime career for NE in the 2000's instead of Brady??



It's all speculative, but anybody can imagine the reality of their own choosing.



All I know is the Dolphins are winning with Tua Tagavailoa behind center and, this season especially, compiling historic numbers. That's all that matters.