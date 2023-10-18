 Mike McDaniel snaps at reporter questioning Tua Tagovailoa's success in Dolphins offense: 'Who the F cares?' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel snaps at reporter questioning Tua Tagovailoa's success in Dolphins offense: 'Who the F cares?'

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Jul 10, 2005
21,470
50,713
Bahamas
"I'm about to push this podium over," McDaniel said when a reporter suggested that scores of quarterbacks would have similar success in his system. "My answer to that would be who the F cares, because it is a team, we're working together, and I know one thing. I've coached a long time, I haven't seen people do what our guys do. ... To their credit, to their ability and their commitment to their craft.
Read more:

www.cbssports.com

The funny thing is that I would LOVE for it all to be the system and coach. How awesome would it be to have a coach that could turn any old QB into the best passer in the league????

Injured QB? No matter, McDaniel can turn the UPS guy into an MVP candidate!!

Of course, we know that is BS but it would be great. At 40 years old, McDaniel might be doing this for 30 more years. Sign me up for 30 years of best in the league QB play.
 
poupart might be worse than Omar. thankfully we have good fans who put out knowledgeable content bc those two guys are total dopes.

of course they have a podcast together.
 
I'm sure a lot of QB's would have been very good in KC under Andy Reid and while playing with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce too.

I've made the argument that Deshaun Watson -- at the level he was playing back then -- would have done as well or better than Mahomes had they switched places.

This argument could be made for any QB. I mean, could Dan Marino and/or John Elway have won a bunch of titles playing in SF instead of Montana?? What if Marino swapped places with Jim Kelly in the early 90's or played the crux of his prime career for NE in the 2000's instead of Brady??

It's all speculative, but anybody can imagine the reality of their own choosing.

All I know is the Dolphins are winning with Tua Tagavailoa behind center and, this season especially, compiling historic numbers. That's all that matters.
 
What’s crazy is I can see a universe where a Dolphin wins MVP and it’s not Tua.

I think we can all see a scenario for probably the first time in NFL history give it to a non-Qb in T.Hill.
 
