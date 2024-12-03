Mike McDaniel Speculation

dolfan91
Take it with a grain of salt. But what if, is the question.
No clue whom this twitter dude is, but I have found it a little odd that the entire team has been so quiet this week. No quotes on support, or moving forward. Just silence.
You find the fact that the team isn't providing a positive outlook on the rest of the season refreshing?You find it odd? I find it refreshing.
As for the “rumor” it is 100% a speculation post from a nothing account.
I find them not wasting their time on media to address topics that fans or reporters want to talk about refreshing, yeah.You find the fact that the team isn't providing a positive outlook on the rest of the season refreshing?
No news is good news so to speak. I feel ya.I find them not wasting their time on media to address topics that fans or reporters want to talk about refreshing, yeah.
I find them being focused on working not talking refreshing, yeah.
It’s this social media news news news society that gives people this EXPECTATION and perspective that someone who is STFU after a bad loss as a bad thing. I view it as a good thing.
Now that's just over the top! I could believe a box of cracker jacks (of course, not the white cracker varietal), or a box of clown make up (including smacked scrotum red), but "condom" sort of took the sensational out of this! Do better next time!Random guy on twitter is what counts as news nowadays. What a time to be alive. How is this apeculation any more valid than if I literally typed on twitter right now how Ross is planning to give the team away to whoever finds a golden ticket hidden in a box of condoms.
