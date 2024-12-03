 Mike McDaniel Speculation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Someone way earlier on commented on how McDaniel was probably off the wagon again based on how he looked. Welp, here come the whispers...

No clue whom this twitter dude is, but I have found it a little odd that the entire team has been so quiet this week. No quotes on support, or moving forward. Just silence.
 
Someone on the team said McDaniel was shivering in the locker room next to a heater. Miami wasn't as soft when they played in KC last year, Why so soft in 24 degree weather?
 
Who is this twatter and has he ever broken a story? That matters.

If it’s just some random dude with no sources then it’s just gossip. He’s probably just hoping for McDaniel to get canned so he can retweet this as “I told you so”
 
No clue whom this twitter dude is, but I have found it a little odd that the entire team has been so quiet this week. No quotes on support, or moving forward. Just silence.
You find it odd? I find it refreshing.

As for the “rumor” it is 100% a speculation post from a nothing account.
 
You find it odd? I find it refreshing.

As for the “rumor” it is 100% a speculation post from a nothing account.
You find the fact that the team isn't providing a positive outlook on the rest of the season refreshing?
 
El Captain what a name to believe crap like this. You want to put out a rumor without proof use your real name. I might believe that it possible, and not someone trying to defame someone with no accountability.
 
You find the fact that the team isn't providing a positive outlook on the rest of the season refreshing?
I find them not wasting their time on media to address topics that fans or reporters want to talk about refreshing, yeah.

I find them being focused on working not talking refreshing, yeah.

It’s this social media news news news society that gives people this EXPECTATION and perspective that someone who has STFU after a bad loss as a bad thing. I view it as a good thing.
 
I find them not wasting their time on media to address topics that fans or reporters want to talk about refreshing, yeah.

I find them being focused on working not talking refreshing, yeah.

It’s this social media news news news society that gives people this EXPECTATION and perspective that someone who is STFU after a bad loss as a bad thing. I view it as a good thing.
No news is good news so to speak. I feel ya.
 
Random guy on twitter is what counts as news nowadays. What a time to be alive. How is this apeculation any more valid than if I literally typed on twitter right now how Ross is planning to give the team away to whoever finds a golden ticket hidden in a box of condoms.
Now that's just over the top! I could believe a box of cracker jacks (of course, not the white cracker varietal), or a box of clown make up (including smacked scrotum red), but "condom" sort of took the sensational out of this! Do better next time!

:oops:
 
MM has a wife and a four year old daughter. He’s sober, and talks openly about alcohol derailing his life.

The idea that he is out clubbing with players is ludicrous.
 
