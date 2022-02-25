Dolph N.Fan
Mike McDaniel wants Madison and Surtain covering Welker in practice, “barring old-man injury”
New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has hired some former Pro Bowl players on his coaching staff, including receivers coach Wes Welker, cornerbacks coach Sam Madison and defensive assistant Patrick Surtain. And McDaniel might just ask those coaches to get on the practice field and show the...
www.yahoo.com
Is said practice going to be open to the public? Lol