Mike McDaniel Yale Football History

Did Mike McDaniel ever play football? Revisiting Dolphins coach's college playing career at Yale The Dolphins coach played football at Yale, but did not achieve much in the way of gridiron glory for the Bulldogs.

Article is kind of interesting and you can gain some insight into what has made McDaniel successful. Seems to share the traits of a fair bit of professional sports coaches. Played the sport. Was not very good. But overachieved relative to their underlying athletic ability. Combination of hard work, grit, and smarts. Granted, he still kind of stunk if he had to walk on at Yale, barely make team, and didn't have any catches. Not really the point. To get to where he did, relative to his size and underlying athletic ability, an over achievement. Belichick was similar. Played for Wesleyan. Didn't even sniff the NFL.