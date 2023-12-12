 Mike McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel

After taking a moment to cool off, I can't hold back my frustration about the recent loss. This is beyond disappointing – it's downright disgusting. Over 700 wins in a row leading by 14 with 3 minutes left, and we let it slip away / Unheard of and especially from a "Contender"

This feels like karma hitting us hard. I'm sorry, but McDaniel should've gone for the field goal for the record.

I'm calling out McDaniel here – we need to see more emotion. Sure, he's got playbook smarts, but he needs to light a fire under our players. I want to see him go at it with the refs, especially after that late hit on Tua and the non-call on Waddle's tackle which was clearly helmet to helmet. While he is at it, get kicked out in the last two minutes if needed – he looked like a deer in headlights out there. Vrabel rallied his players; I expect the same.

Our play calling is all over the place. We pass when we should run and run when we should pass. McDaniel needs to get his players ready, stop wasting timeouts, especially in the second half.

And what's with the stupid play calling to Hill? Stop the screen passes to him. It's the third time he's banged up because of a screen play.

This team showed we don't belong and rely too much on Hill.
 
he is a mess. this has been coming for weeks and has the potential to get much much worse
we either practice correctly and tighten it up and throttle the jets or its more of the same
if its the latter, this team/coach combo is in big time trouble

lets just stop the offensive genius stuff too. hes a nice play designer but an atrociously poor play caller
 
teemu7 said:
he is a mess. this has been coming for weeks and has the potential to get much much worse
we either practice correctly and tighten it up and throttle the jets or its more of the same
if its the latter, this team/coach combo is in big time trouble

lets just stop the offensive genius stuff too. hes a nice play designer but an atrociously poor play caller
Vrabel laughed at him. Vrabel scored quickly and he had no doubt in him mind that the Dolphins were not going to score again. I bet if it were any other team, Vrabel would've taken his time scoring and eat more clock.

What a genius by Vrabel going for two.
 
Dthrill_08 said:
Vrabel laughed at him. Vrabel scored quickly and he had no doubt in him mind that the Dolphins were not going to score again. I bet if it were any other team, Vrabel would've taken his time scoring and eat more clock.

What a genius by Vrabel going for two.
Vrabel was the better Coach last night, no doubt. Hope he's enjoying his 5-8 record this morning.
 
What’s with all the sideline crap we’ve been running for weeks. Need a yard, let’s throw 7 yards behind the line? Throw those out of the playbook.

Vrabel is a big game coach, McD not so much
 
AvogadrosNumber said:
What’s with all the sideline crap we’ve been running for weeks. Need a yard, let’s throw 7 yards behind the line? Throw those out of the playbook.

Vrabel is a big game coach, McD not so much
Calm down. Vrabel had the 1 seed and blew it.
 
'Deep said:
Vrabel was the better Coach last night, no doubt. Hope he's enjoying his 5-8 record this morning.
And that's the consistent theme. We keep losing to really good coaches who are preparing their team accordingly. McD keeps getting out smarted.....ESPeCIALLY on redzone and short yardage situations.
 
I am souring on McDaniel fast

He seems like he wants to be more of a friend to the players than a coach
I understand positive reinforcement, but that only takes you so far specially when you run up against a good coach. He seems like he is playing a live Video game Instead of being a solid professional football coach, making the right decisions at the right time
 
No accountability
It's about the friends being made along the way for mike.

He's painfully unaware of situations.

The rambling incoherent press conferences aren't as funny when his play calling is the same nonsense
 
