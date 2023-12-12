Mike McDaniel

After taking a moment to cool off, I can't hold back my frustration about the recent loss. This is beyond disappointing – it's downright disgusting. Over 700 wins in a row leading by 14 with 3 minutes left, and we let it slip away / Unheard of and especially from a "Contender"



This feels like karma hitting us hard. I'm sorry, but McDaniel should've gone for the field goal for the record.



I'm calling out McDaniel here – we need to see more emotion. Sure, he's got playbook smarts, but he needs to light a fire under our players. I want to see him go at it with the refs, especially after that late hit on Tua and the non-call on Waddle's tackle which was clearly helmet to helmet. While he is at it, get kicked out in the last two minutes if needed – he looked like a deer in headlights out there. Vrabel rallied his players; I expect the same.



Our play calling is all over the place. We pass when we should run and run when we should pass. McDaniel needs to get his players ready, stop wasting timeouts, especially in the second half.



And what's with the stupid play calling to Hill? Stop the screen passes to him. It's the third time he's banged up because of a screen play.



This team showed we don't belong and rely too much on Hill.